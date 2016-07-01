ChyronHego Appoints A.J. Steffenberg as Vice President, Worldwide Customer Support

MELVILLE, N.Y. -- July 1, 2016 -- Reflecting ChyronHego's continued growth and expansion into global markets, the company today announced the appointment of A.J. Steffenberg as vice president, worldwide customer support. Reporting directly to Johan Apel, ChyronHego's president and CEO, Steffenberg is charged with bringing best practices and procedures for customer support to the company's growing network of technical teams around the world.

Steffenberg brings 30 years of broadcast and corporate services experience to his new role at ChyronHego, including leadership positions in support, training, and professional services teams. He joins the company from Avid Technology, where he led a direct and indirect global training organization with over 750 learning partners, bringing in over $5 million in annual revenue and educating thousands of students each year. In other previous positions, Steffenberg ran the North American support organization for Avid and also served as a critical situation manager for IBM's software group, in charge of resolving complex, high-risk support issues involving Fortune 100 customers. He has a Bachelor of Science degree in communications and media from Fitchburg State University.

"It's a great privilege to welcome a professional of A.J.'s caliber to our senior management team," Apel said. "Throughout his career, he's served broadcast environments in every capacity from production to services to training and support. A.J.'s rich experience for both broadcast and software enterprises will be a great asset, particularly as our clients worldwide continue to demand more software- and IT-based solutions."

Steffenberg said: "I'm honored to have the opportunity to join the ChyronHego leadership team at such a pivotal time in the company's growth. Our overall satisfaction rating for support among U.S. customers is at 91 percent, and we're looking forward to bringing that satisfaction level to all of our global customers. With our outstanding support resources, many of whom have extensive live broadcast and IT backgrounds, we're poised to offer broadcasters everywhere the most robust software and services for broadcast content creation, content management, playout, and real-time data visualization."

