Delvcam Debuts Two New 4K UHD Multi-Format Quad-View Broadcast Monitors

Mount Marion, N.Y. –June 30, 2016 - Delvcam, a US-based design and engineering firm that specializes in professional LCD video production monitors, debuts two new 4K UHD monitors, a rack mountable 15-inch screen unit and a case mounted 24-inch screen unit, in response to customer demand.

Dan Coscarella, product manager at Delvcam, said, “Due to the popularity of our 28-inch 4K monitor, we added two sizes to this line. We listened to our customers by adding a 15-inch monitor that can be mounted in a rack or field-operated in the case. These monitors are a great value providing high quality displays and functionality making them ideal for live and post-production operations."

The DELV-4KSDI15 and the DELV-4KSDI24 monitors offer the same features as the Delvcam 4K UHD 28-inch screen monitor such as full screen, split screen, and quad viewing options, and multiple interfaces including 3G‐SDI, HDMI, VGA, DVI and audio. In addition, the 15-inch monitor fits into a standard 19-inch 6RU equipment rack.

The high resolution Delvcam monitors support 4K UHD signals with a 16:9 LED display and 1000:1 contrast. Both monitors are mounted in a removable, reinforced case that features lockable covers and handles for easy portability.

