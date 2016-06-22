Auralex® Now Shipping Studiofoam® SonoTech™

– SonoTech™ offers effective Studiofoam® absorption treatment, on a budget, for home studios where a softer aesthetic is desired –





Indianapolis, IN –Auralex® Acoustics, Inc., the world’s leading brand of acoustical treatments, is now shipping SonoTech™, the latest product utilizing Auralex’s proprietary Studiofoam®. SonoTech offers effective absorption treatment, on a budget, for home studios in need of a softer aesthetic than offered by other Studiofoam products.



This unique 2" thick profile is available in a 2' x 2' format and is a great choice for a variety of residential applications. SonoTech panels are available in a charcoal gray color and are made from Auralex’s long-lasting, melamine-free formula, which won’t crumble with age.

Studiofoam SonoTech panels include EZ-Stick Pro™ tabs for convenient mounting to most surfaces. Available from your favorite authorized Auralex dealer, Studiofoam SonoTech can be purchased in two-packs, allowing for customers to purchase acoustical treatment as budgets allow.

Studiofoam SonoTech Features:

Eliminates Standing Waves and Flutter Echo

Reduces Unwanted Reflections

Decreases Slap-Back and Room Ring

For more information, please visit www.auralex.com/.

