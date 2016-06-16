Pro Sound Effects Opens Freelancer Program For Year Round Enrollment

BROOKLYN, NY - Pro Sound Effects®, the next level sound effects library company, has announced year-round open enrollment for its Freelancer Program. PSE created the Freelancer Program to support freelance sound designers, editors and independent media creators worldwide. Freelancers who apply and qualify become members with year-round access to savings of up to 60% on what PSE considers to be the best and most useful sound effects libraries and software in the industry.

The Hybrid Sound Effects Library, NYC Ambisonics, iZotope’s Iris 2, Soundminer, and SoundMorph’s Wave Warper are among 14 PSE-curated sound effects libraries and software programs currently available to members at up to 60% off. Freelancer Program deals are updated on a monthly basis; past offerings have included iZotope’s RX 5 Audio Editor, RX 5 Audio Editor Advanced, RX Post Production Suite, the Telephony Collection, Room Tones library and more. Any sound designer, sound editor, audio engineer or media creator can apply for free without any purchase commitment.

“In 2015, we introduced the Freelancer Program with a limited enrollment period to support independents with affordable access to what we consider to be the most useful and creative tools on the market,” said Douglas Price, Founder and President of Pro Sound Effects. “Due to the response and demand, we have now opened the Freelancer Program to open enrollment year-round. Our goal is to further support freelancers with affordable tools that help take their sonic creations to the next level.”

FREELANCER PROGRAM KEY FEATURES:

● Save up to 60% year-round

● Featured libraries and software include:

○ Hybrid Library

○ NYC Ambisonics

○ Expansions 1,2,3

○ Iris 2 by iZotope

○ Soundminer (all versions)

○ Wave Warper by SoundMorph

○ Online Library Access

● New libraries and software added monthly

● No purchase required

WHERE TO APPLY:

prosoundeffects.com/freelancer

WHO SHOULD APPLY?

Freelance and independent media creators of all types - sound editors, sound designers, audio engineers video editors, game developers, filmmakers, and aspiring titans of industry. The application is free.

See prosoundeffects.com/freelancer to apply and for more information.

ABOUT PRO SOUND EFFECTS®:

Pro Sound Effects® develops the most useful sound effects libraries for next level media production. Audio professionals in post, games, film and television rely on PSE libraries to fuel creativity, finish projects faster, and produce better sound. PSE libraries span the sonic spectrum, are continually updated and accessible 24/7 online, on drive, and from any computer. Based in Brooklyn since 2004, PSE continues to push the industry forward with the Hybrid Sound Effects Library™, Freelancer Program, flexible multi-user licensing and client-driven library development.

