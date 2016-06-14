EditShare and MoovIT Production Services Shortlisted for IBC2016 Innovation Award

EditShare and MoovIT honored in “Content Management” category for remote workflow solutions used on reality TV show “Wild Island”; EditShare XStream EFS storage with Flow media asset management enable fast production turnaround across the globe

Boston, MA —June 14, 2016 — EditShare, a technology leader in intelligent shared storage and media management solutions, has been shortlisted for the IBC2016 Innovation Awards in the Content Management category for its collaboration with MoovIT Production Services on reality show “Wild Island.” MoovIT utilised the latest EditShare solutions at the core of their workflow to manage footage from the show, across numerous remote locations in extreme conditions.

“The IBC Innovation Awards are unique because we judge on the benefits each entry delivers to the end user,”says Michael Lumley, chair of the judging panel. “Ultimately, the award is handed over on stage not to a company developing the newest widgets but to the broadcaster or media company which benefits from a real collaborative process to develop the best possible solution.”

The IBC2016 Awards Ceremony will take place on Sunday, 11 September at 18:30 in Auditorium of the Amsterdam RAI. To see the full list of winners, please visit the IBC website at http://www.ibc.org/hot-news/ibc-innovation-awards-shortlist-announced-ip-4k-and-ott-amongst-industry-trends-tackled-by-entrants.

Managing Content in Extreme Situations

When Germany-based MoovIT Production Services was looking for a remote workflow that would manage footage from reality TV show “Wild Island” across postproduction studios spanning 6,000 miles, the company turned to EditShare. The show features 14 ordinary citizens who must survive with no food or water on an uninhabited island for 28 days. To capture the action, MoovIT used six cameras to shoot between 20 to 30 hours of footage a day, with no downtime and a 24-hour turn on dailies. Because the filming and production took place on two secluded islands off the coast of Central America, while postproduction was done in Cologne, Germany, it was imperative the team find a workflow solution that would allow content to be safely organized and shared across multiple remote locations.

“Utilities such as electricity were prone to frequent outages, especially when it was high tide,” says David Merzenich, manager at MooviT. “The electrical grid was located at the beach’s edge, and the power would come and go with the tide. Adding to the environmental stress we lived with day-to-day was knowing that replacement parts, should we need something we didn’t plan for, were at least a four-day wait due to the remote location. Our production afforded no downtime, and having equipment that could survive the hostilities of weather, power outages and more was necessary.”

To manage the extreme workflow, MoovIT developed their solution on the latest EditShare XStream EFS storage with integrated Flow media asset management, including the web-based AirFlow toolset for secure remote media access and sharing. Because of its high availability storage, distributed file system and inbuilt hardware redundancy, the EditShare platform allowed the MoovIT team to work in extreme conditions with no downtime. The ability to then share daily rushes from the remote base with the team in Germany allowed the overall postproduction time to be reduced by 50%.

“Seeing how MoovIT handled the ‘Wild Island’ shoot in adverse conditions was a true measure of how the distributed file system and hardware redundancy at the core of the XStream EFS storage keeps any production on track,” comments Martin Bennett, director of marketing, EditShare. “Combined with our private cloud platform as part of our Flow MAM offering, we have opened up secure collaboration and remote workflows as a key component for all our clients. To be shortlisted for an IBC Innovation Award is a great honor.”

The full story on the Wild Island production can be found here: http://www.editshare.com/case-studies/cs-wild-island.

