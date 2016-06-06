Triveni Digital to Host Webinar on ATSC 3.0 Transport Over IP

PRINCETON, N.J. -- June 6, 2016 -- Triveni Digital today announced that Dr. Richard Chernock, the company's chief science officer and chair of ATSC's Technology and Standards Group (TG3), will present a webinar on "Considerations for ATSC 3.0 Transport Over IP." During the event, attendees will gain an increased awareness about North America's upcoming migration to a new broadcast television system.

Richard Chernock, the leading developer and key evangelizer behind ATSC 3.0, will lead an informative webinar hosted by Triveni Digital, describing the key components, benefits, and an implementation plan for transitioning to the world's first broadcast television system that uses IP encapsulation for both streaming television and file delivery.

Thursday, June 9, 1-2 p.m. EST (includes webinar and Q&A session)

Registration is now open online at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4639156591743966978.

The broadcast industry is about to change in a very significant way. With ATSC 3.0, broadcasters can distribute hybrid broadcast and broadband television content services, sophisticated program guides, and real-time emergency alert information. Yet, in order to make a seamless transition from ATSC 1.0 to ATSC 3.0, as well as generate additional revenue, broadcasters must understand the technologies behind this exciting new suite of standards.

The webinar will offer insight into the high-level architecture of the next-generation broadcast system, providing an overview of the change in transport technology from MPEG-2 transport stream (as used in ATSC 1.0) to IP transport in ATSC 3.0. The session will also discuss the implications of this change for broadcasters.

