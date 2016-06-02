FSR Announces the Launch of an Unprecedented Number of New Digital Video Products at InfoComm 2016 Show

Company will Offer a Wide Range of Cost-Effective and Robust Receivers, Switchers, and Transmitters

For Every Pro-AV Market Segment

Woodland Park, NJ — FSR is creating quite a stir at this year’s InfoComm 2016 show, with an unprecedented number of new product introductions. The new additions to FSR’s successful line-up of digital video solutions exemplifies FSR’s position as a leading provider of practical, cost-effective and robust switching, control and connectivity solutions for a broad range of professional audio/video segments, including education, hospitality, government, corporate and religious markets. The new solutions are on display alongside FSR’s popular and well-known infrastructure and signal management product lines at the company’s Booth C7730.

“Leading industry shows such as InfoComm always allow us the opportunity to introduce new solutions to the pro A/V and ICT (Information and Communications Technologies) market,” said company president Jan Sandri. “This year, we are launching an extraordinary number of new products that will even further extend our reach in the digital video solutions segments. Along with a whole host of new products, we’re featuring our new Compass 3.0 Presentation Switcher Family, a release that has been highly anticipated. All of our new products in the digital video, infrastructure and mounting solutions will be demonstrated at our booth during the show.”

FSR, who has been an Adopter Member of the HDBaseT Alliance, is also announcing at the show that the true HDBaseT 5-Play products FSR offers support 4K 2160p (3840x2160) @60Hz (4:2:0) resolutions on their transmitters and receivers.

Amongst its numerous launches, the company will feature its Compass 3.0 Presentation Switcher Family, its DV-HDSS-41-Tx Digital Video 4 x 1 Scaling Switcher, DV-HDSS-82 Room Receiver, HD-HSC-SP-Rx 100 Meter HDBaseT HDMI Scaler Receiver, HD-HU-SP-Tx and HD-HU-SP-Rx 100 Meter HDBaseT HDMI & USB Transmitter and Receiver, HD-HWP-Tx 100 Meter HDBaseT HDMI Wall Plate Transmitter,and HD-HPCUWP-Tx 100 Meter HDBaseT HDMI, PC, USB, Wall Plate Transmitter.

NEW:Compass 3.0 Presentation Switcher Family.

FSR, well known for its original Omni Navigator and Compass Presentation switchers, is bringing the much-anticipated Compass Presentation Switcher back to the digital video realm. The company’s new Compass 3.0 Presentation Switcher Family is designed for the staging and rental market, but easily crosses boundaries into fixed applications such as boardrooms, amphitheaters, and multi-purpose training rooms.

With eight (8) models to choose from, the FSR Compass 3.0 Family is comprised of ultra-fast, multi-format digital and analog seamless scaling presentation switchers with fully integrated proprietary Ultra 4K image processing technology. Building on FSR’s history of presentation scaling switchers the Compass 3.0 family is a fitting addition to FSR’s line of digital video products.

NEW:DV-HDSS-41-Tx Digital Video 4 x 1 Scaling Switcher with HDBaseT & HDMI outputs.

Designed as a great compliment to FSR’s line of HuddleVU collaboration switchers the DV-HDSS-41-Tx has four inputs; 2 HDMI, 1 DisplayPort, and 1 VGA (HD-15) with stereo audio (1/8”), 1 HDMI Out and a mirrored HDBaseT Output. The DV-HDSS-41-Tx Digital Video 4 x 1 Scaling Switcher can be packaged with FSR’s HuddleVU HV-T6-BLK table box, 2 HDMI Retractors, 1 DisplayPort Retractor, 1 VGA Retractor, and a MINI-VU Table providing a full economical HuddleVU collaboration solution

NEW:DV-HDSS-82 Room Receiver.

the DV-HDSS-82 is a digital video 8 x 1 Scaling Switcher designed specifically for classroom, auditorium, and meeting room applications where several inputs are required as well as multiple inputs from remote locations in the room via HDBaseT. The Room Receiver also provides an HDBaseT output for use in overflow room situations.





NEW:HD-HSC-SP-Rx 100 Meter HDBaseT HDMI Scaler Receiver.

A true HDBaseT 5-Play device, the HD-HSC-SP-RX receives HD video (up to 4k @60hz.), audio, bi-directional control (IR & RS-232), Ethernet, and power via 1 CAT-6A shielded cable out to 100 Meters. The built-in scaler is HDMI 2.0/HDCP 2.2 compliant and can be remotely controlled.

NEW:HD-HU-SP-Tx AND HD-HU-SP-Rx 100 Meter HDBaseT HDMI & USB Transmitter and Receiver.

The HD-HU-SP-Tx and HD-HU-SP-Rx provide solutions where remote users may want to control PC sources with keyboard and mouse, interactive display operation, data transmission or USB streaming devices. The HD-HU-SP-Tx AND HD-HU-SP-Rx models use HDBaseT 2.0 technology and are true HDBaseT 5-Play devices that transmit via 1 CAT-6A shielded cable out to 100 meters.

NEW:HD-HWP-Tx 100 Meter HDBaseT HDMI Wall Plate Transmitter.

A 2-gang Decora style wall plate, the HD-HWP-Tx is a true HDBaseT 5-Play device that transmits HD video (up to 4k @60hz.), audio, bi-directional control (IR and RS-232), Ethernet, and power via 1 CAT-6A shielded cable out to 100 Meters. Designed to work with any of FSR’s 100 meter HDBaseT Receivers it receives its power from them as well.

NEW:HD-HPCUWP-Tx 100 Meter HDBaseT HDMI, PC, USB, Wall Plate Transmitter.

FSR’s new HD-HPCUWP-Tx HDBaseT 2-gang Decora style wall plate uses HDBaseT 2.0 technology and is a true HDBaseT 5-Play device that transmits HD video (up to 4k @60hz.), audio, bi-directional control (IR and RS-232), Ethernet, and bi-directional power via 1 CAT-6A shielded cable out to 100 Meters. It also carries two-way USB 2.0 on the same cable.

About FSR

FSR, established in 1981, manufactures a wide variety of signal management and infrastructure solutions for the AV/IT, Information and Communication Technologies (ICT), corporate, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, including floor, wall, table, and ceiling connectivity boxes and wireways, as well as a full line of interfaces, distribution amplifiers, matrix switchers, seamless scaling switchers and HDBaseT signal delivery solutions.

FSR is an HDBaseT Alliance Adopter Member as well as an Energy Star Partner and complies with the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 to demonstrate its deep commitment to preserving the planet. FSR offers live 24/7 technical and sales support throughout the country from expertly trained technicians and sales representatives. For more information: www.fsrinc.com.

