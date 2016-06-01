Sommer Introduces New DVM-HDT HDMI Toolkit at InfoComm

Ideal for New HDMI Video Resolution Installations up to 4K



Sommer Cable America is introducing at InfoComm the new DVM-HDT-KIT, the HDMI 2.0 Engineers Toolkit with 4K and HDMI 2.0 support, an easy-to-use measurement tool for HDMI installations, rental companies, trouble-shooting, and product development.



Sommer Cable, the German specialist for professional, high-quality cables and connector technologies, is introducing a variety of new products in its Cardinal DVM electronics line. The increasing demand for larger bandwidths and higher resolutions of AV products was the main driver behind the development of these products. All new devices are fully 4K compatible.



Peter Rieck, Product and Key Account Manager at Sommer Cable Germany states: "We look forward to presenting the entire Sommer cable and Cardinal product line, including the DVM-HDT-KIT, in our new display cases for cables and hardware at InforComm 2016. Together with our Sommer Cable America colleagues Martin Ucik and Jed Larson, I will be available to meet with customers to present the new devices at the Sommer cable booth #C11918. Specifically the 'HDMI 2.0 Engineers Toolkit' will be a real boon for discerning technicians."



Martin Ucik, CEO of Sommer cable America adds, "We look forward to bringing new innovations and the deep knowledge of our German product specialists to our valued American customers at this exciting show."



DVM-HDT-KIT-- HDMI Engineers Toolkit with 4K & HDMI(r) 2.0 support

The new HDMI 2.0 Engineers Toolkit from German manufacturer Cardinal DVM (a division of Sommer cable) is the easy-to-use and very affordable measurement development.



Its extensive features, compact size, and many useful functions make testing and controlling of HDMI sources, sinks, and cable lines effortless. Many challenges that can result from faulty setups, cabling, EDID communication, or HDCP are easily analyzed and rectified.



DVM-HDT-KIT Features:

* High-performance FPGA platform

* Supports HDMI(r) 2.0 with resolutions up to 4K x 2K (24/25/30/50 / 60Hz and 3D)

* Supports all popular color formats

* HDCP 2.2 support (HDCP switchable: disabled / 1.4 / 2.2)

* Integrated 3" 16:9 IPS display (240p) in Generator and Analyzer

* Visible onscreen info in real-time at the input and output

* Intuitive front-panel control via encoder & buttons, or remotely through RS232, USB, or Ethernet

* Front panel headphone jack for easy signal verification

* Available as 19" 2 RU quarter-rack device or as portable desktop version

* Integrated battery packs in the portable desktop version

* PC software for control of individual devices and multiple units in larger setups

* Integrated cable test function

* Optional reporting function for generating test protocols (incl. Printout/Download)



MSRP: $1633 for the Desktop version and $1527 for the Rack version.



ABOUT SOMMER CABLE

Sommer Cable Germany is an enterprising development and manufacturing company of innovative and unique cable, connector and electronic products for the Studio, A/V Installation, Live Sound, Broadcast, Video, Music, IT and HiFi markets, with business partners in over 50 countries. In 2015, Sommer Cable America, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sommer Cable Germany, was established in Santa Rosa, CA by CEO Martin Ucik. The new company supplies the American markets with Sommer's wide range of innovative and high quality products. 707.200.4020

http://sommercable.com/en

