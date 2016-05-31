AES Paris Convention Special Events Feature Key Industry Presentations and Programming

— All Special Events, as with the Exhibition floor, Professional Sound Expo, and more, are open to both All Access and Exhibits-Plus attendees —



New York, NY, — As the Audio Engineering Society gears up for its 140th International Convention, taking place at the Palais des Congrès in Paris, France, from June 4 through 7, 2016, both exhibition and attendee registration are on-pace for century-high numbers, making for one of the most exciting AES Europe conventions in recent memory. As part of the AES’s continued growth, the AES Paris Convention will once again feature top presenters and technologies through its Special Events program, which presents many of the AES Convention mainstay highlights, as well as new features, and is open to Exhibits-Plus badge-holders, as well as premium All Access attendees.



The AES Paris convention will kick off, as is customary, with the Opening Ceremonies, which will feature remarks from AES President John Krivit, Executive Director Bob Moses, and AES Paris Convention Chair Michael Williams, as well as AES Special Awards presentations by Awards Committee Chair Sean Olive. Additionally, this year’s keynote speaker, Alex U. Case, President Elect of the AES, will set the tone for the Convention with a presentation entitled “Intuition, Rebellion, Courage, and Chance – Historic Moments of Creative Signal Processing That Resonate to This Day.” Day one Special Events also include the presentation “Podcasting – Telling Your Story with Sound,” presented by award-winning engineer Jim Anderson, and conclude with this year’s highly-anticipated Richard C. Heyser Memorial Lecture by distinguished researcher Rozenn Nicol, who will be presenting on "The 3D Audio Revolution from Labs to Mass Market."

New for this Convention, the Special Events program will also host a series of twelve “Audio Projections” listening experiences, offering a unique set of on-site listening environments purpose-built to showcase the latest surround, multichannel, 3D audio and other immersive audio formats from a variety of experts in the field.

The AES Paris Special Events schedule further offers attendees a pair of social evens providing unique opportunities to network and enjoy some of Paris’s other offerings. Sunday night’s event will feature a banquet in the heart of the Ile Saint Germain at Issy Les Moulineaux, where attendees will enjoy French seasonal specialties in a Napoleon III pavilion, which will include a musical interlude of interest, and more (the number of seats is limited, but you can reserve your place now, and pay for your ticket(s) on arrival at the Convention). The following day will conclude with a traditional organ concert presented by Graham Blyth and Francis Rumsey at Saint Etienne du Mont Church, utilizing one of Paris’s most historic instruments and open to all Convention attendees.

