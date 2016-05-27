AXON to showcase SMART MPEG-2 DVB transport stream monitoring at ANGACOM 2016

Axon Digital Design, a leading international supplier of broadcast network infrastructure solutions, will exhibit at this year’s ANGACOM, 7-9 June (stand 10.1/T30). The company, whose clients include major broadcasters, network operators and service providers, will highlight a range of award-winning products for monitoring, reporting and control.

Axon will showcase SMART DVB, its platform for live MPEG-2 and DVB transport stream reporting. Launched earlier this year, SMART DVB is a complete suite of tools to monitor, report and analyse live MPEG-2 and DVB transport streams. Powerful and versatile, the SMART DVB suite enables owners and operators to ensure health, conformity and quality across the digital distribution chain and to drive performance at the highest level. Visitors to Axon’s stand at the show will see how leading organizations such as Arqiva, M7, ASTRA, NPO/BVN are already successfully using SMART to monitor and analyse the quality of their DVB operations and boost performance.

Axon will also demonstrate its popular Cerebrum control and monitoring system, which is fast becoming the control solution of choice for mobile production, news and studio live production, master control and remote production. With a broad range of features and offering support for a wide range of third party devices – including routers, production switchers, servers, receiver decoders, multi-viewers and waveform monitors - Cerebrum is perfectly suited to complex production environments, simplifying multi device monitoring and control onto one easy-to-use interface.

Axon will present recent use-cases including eTV in South Africa, Shanghai Media Center China and UK broadcaster BT Sport’s 4K coverage of the UEFA Champions Football League, where Cerebrum is significantly reducing production workloads by enabling tasks, which previously would have taken hours to complete, to be achieved in minutes.

Axon offers several 4K modular infrastructure cards to deal with typical 4K demands in the baseband video segment: up/down/cross conversion, 4 quadrant management, audio/video delay, Dolby encoding/decoding, and more. An impressive demo at the stand shows how easy a delay caused by audio de-embedding in one HD segment of a 4K signal can be corrected with Axon’s Synapse U4T140 card.

Axon is the exclusive partner for Utah Scientific routers in Europe. At ANGACOM an ultra compact router solution, Utah Scientific UDS series, will be presented, it can be configured from a 32x32 up to a 288x288 matrix. The routers can be used for HD (HD or 3G) or even for 4K (UHD) signals (12G). Control options are possible by any of the main control solutions in the market.

