Early Registration Pricing for AES Paris Convention Extended to May 26 – Expanded Exhibits Hall and Tech Program Offerings for Free and Premium Badges

— Maxed-out gear exhibition hall and Special Events access for both FREE Exhibits-Plus and Premium All Access badgeholders —



New York, NY — Boasting an expanded Technical Program and a doubling in professional audio gear and technology exhibitors to over 130 brands (necessitating an expanded exhibition floor), the AES Paris Convention has announced an extended deadline for Early Registration pricing and FREE Exhibits-Plus badges until Thursday, May 26. The 140th AES International Convention, taking place at the Palais des Congrès in Paris, France, June 4 through June 7 will showcase the latest in audio technology and practice, with all the traditional, indispensable elements of an Audio Engineering Society show, along with several new programs – open to both Exhibits-Plus and All Access attendees – including the all-new Professional Sound Expo (PSE) training presentations and the “Audio Projections” multi-format listening experience series.



Detailed Technical Program and in-depth events calendar for the AES Paris Convention are available both online and through the AES Events mobile app, with complete details on Papers, Engineering Briefs, Workshops and Tutorials, Special Events, Student and Career activities, and more. An exhibitor list and convention map are also available for maximizing your visit to the largest European professional audio gear exposition of the year, showing the latest in technologies from the top companies in the industry.

Complete AES Paris 140th International Convention information and online registration is available at http://www.aes.org/events/140/ and also via a free update to the AES Events mobile app (iOS and Android), which offers conventions maps, scheduling, social media interaction, and other helpful guides to making the most of your convention.

Early Registration pricing on All Access badges and free Exhibits-Plus badges are available through May 26 at http://www.aes.org/events/140/registration/. Member and Student discounts apply.