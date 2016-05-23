Sommer Cable Introduces Screw & Play Connector at InfoComm

HICON Solderless High-Quality DIY Assembly for RCA/Phono

Sommer Cable America is introducing at InfoComm the new "Screw & Play" connector series from the experts at Sommer's HICON division, a leading manufacturer of professional connection technology in the audio, video, data and broadcasting sector. Utilizing their expertise to further simplify connector assembly, HICON has developed the genuine gold-plated HICON RCA/phono connector.



"In professional applications it is firm and lossless connectivity, ruggedness, durability, high plug cycles, and fast exchanges that matter the most. The new HICON Screw & Play RCA/phono connector positions itself as the perfect solution. By eliminating troublesome soldering work, AF audio cables can now be assembled within a few minutes due to the convenient screw connection," says Pascal Miguet, Product & Sales Manager at Sommer Cable, the designer and manufacturer of HICON connectors.



Designed for the serious hi-fi and high-end audiophile market, as well as the professional DJ sector, the innovative Sommer solution guarantees optimum macromolecular, thermoplastic plastic insulation and extremely low contact resistance. Owing to the genuine gold-plated contact surfaces, the robust pin assembly and solid form-locking strain relief, the HICON connector is ideal for daily professional use. Sommer Cable recommends the HICON RCA/phono connector for a wire cross-section ranging from 0.34 mm and 1.00 mm.



Visit Sommer Cable at InfoComm 2016 Booth #C11918



ABOUT SOMMER CABLE

Sommer Cable Germany is an enterprising development and manufacturing company of innovative and unique cable, connector and electronic products for the Studio, A/V Installation, Live Sound, Broadcast, Video, Music, IT and HiFi markets, with business partners in over 50 countries. In 2015, Sommer Cable America, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sommer Cable Germany, was established in Santa Rosa, CA by CEO Martin Ucik. The new company supplies the American markets with Sommer's wide range of innovative and high quality products. 707.200.4020

http://sommercable.com/en

