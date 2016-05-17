HPA Awards Open Call for Entries in Creative Categories

May 16, 2016 (Los Angeles, CA) The Hollywood Professional Association (HPA®) has announced the opening of its Call for Entries in the Creative Categories for the 11th annual HPA Awards. These categories, considered the standard bearer for groundbreaking work and artistic excellence, recognize creative artistry in the field of post production.

The HPA Awards promote the achievement of talent, innovation and engineering excellence in the larger professional media content industry. The 11th annual gala awards presentation will be held on the evening of November 17, 2016 at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California.

The HPA Awards now invite entries in the following competitive categories:

Outstanding Color Grading - Feature Film



Outstanding Color Grading - Television



Outstanding Color Grading - Commercial



Outstanding Editing - Feature Film



Outstanding Editing - Television



Outstanding Editing - Commercial



Outstanding Sound - Feature Film



Outstanding Sound - Television



Outstanding Sound - Commercial



Outstanding Visual Effects - Feature Film



Outstanding Visual Effects - Television



Outstanding Visual Effects - Commercial

Entries for the Creative Categories will be accepted between May 16 and July 8, 2016, and Early Bird Entries (reduced entry fee for the Creative Categories) will be taken through June 10, 2016. To be considered eligible, work must have debuted domestically and/or internationally during the eligibility period, September 9, 2015 through September 6, 2016. Entrants do not need to be members of the Hollywood Professional Association or working in the U.S.

As announced previously, the Call for Entries remains open for the following special award categories:

Engineering Excellence Award



HPA Judges Award for Creativity and Innovation



These awards will also be bestowed at the November gala. The May 20, 2016 deadline is approaching for entries in these special competitive categories.

Additional honors, including the HPA Lifetime Achievement Award, will be announced later this year.

Seth Hallen, President of the HPA and a founding member of the HPA Awards Committee, commented, "Over the past 10 years, the HPA Awards have grown to become one of the most important venues of recognition for creative talent in our industry. Considered a standard-bearer, these awards are uniquely meaningful to the winners and nominees since the judging panels are made up of their peers. I heartily encourage individuals and companies that worked on all of the amazing projects from the past year to enter the HPA Awards creative categories. This is our opportunity to shine a light on the talent and effort that goes into bringing stories to life and to the individuals who play such important roles in making it all happen. We look forward to another very special event on November 17th."

Complete rules, guidelines and entry information for the Creative Categories and all of the HPA Awards are available at: www.hpaawards.net.

The HPA Awards are made possible through the generous sponsorship of Title Sponsor Blackmagic Design; Foundation Members Avid, Co3, Deluxe, Dolby. EFILM, Encore; and Gold Sponsor Sohonet. For sponsorship or program advertising opportunities, contact Mary Vinton or Jeff Victor by visiting HPA Awards website at www.hpaawards.net or calling 213.614.0860. Opening of ticket sales will be announced shortly.