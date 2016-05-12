TVLogic's LUM-240G Receives 'Post Picks' Honorable Mention From Post Magazine at NAB 2016

Las Vegas, NV • TVLogic, designer and manufacturer of LCD and OLED High Definition displays, announced that its LUM-240G, a 12G-4K reference monitor, received a Post Picks Honorable Mention from Post magazine at the recent 2016 NAB Show and conference in Las Vegas, NV. One of 10 new models launched at the show, the LUM-240G is a 24” 10-bit 12G-ready 4K unit designed to address the increasing demand for higher resolution with a price-point to please even the most budget-conscious facilities.

Post’s team of writers, contributors and industry pros walked the 1,000,000-plus net square feet of floor space searching for the most innovative and coolest new products and technologies being showcased by 1700-plus exhibitors. The list of “Post Picks” winners and Honorable Mentions represent the products and technologies that showed an impressive amount of innovation and captured the most attention and interest at the exhibition.

TVLogic's LUM-240G is a 10-bit native 3840x2160 reference monitor with 3G quad link and 6/12G single link input + HDMI 2.0 for 4K 60p. The model was singled out for its ability to provide an ultra-wide color gamut up to DCI at an affordable price-point. It includes 3D LUT import/export, HD 1:1 or full-screen upscaling function, as well as TVLogic’s free color calibration utility.

“We are thrilled that one of our new displays — the LUM-240G — has been recognized by Post magazine, one of the industry’s leading media outlets, at this year’s NAB show,” says Wes Donahue, title. “In today’s post production environments, creatives such as editors, colorists and VFX artists need reference displays that they can count on to give them an accurate picture of their work while also being flexible enough to accommodate the many video formats — such as 12G/ 3G/ HD-SDI and HDMI 2.0 — in use today.”

The LUM-240G features a matte finish panel, true 4K resolution, true DCI color gamut, true 24p (48Hz) driving for digital cinema and 1:1 Pixel Mapping Modes for HD.

TVLogic designs and manufactures LCD and OLED High Definition displays from 5.5" to 55" designed specifically for broadcast, production, post-production, and multi-viewer applications.

