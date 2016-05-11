Appear TV Showcases Video Processing Capabilities for All-Screen Delivery At Communicasia 2016

MARINA BAY SANDS, SINGAPORE, May 11, 2016 – Appear TV, a leading global provider of next-generation video processing platforms for broadcast and IP television, will showcase its Modular Video Processing Platforms, supporting top transmission functions for the Asian market, at CommunicAsia 2016 (Stand 1M2-01). On display will be modules providing multiple functions for all stages of the transmission chain, from content aggregation and video processing to multiplexing and multiple carrier delivery. New to this year’s show is the Video Firewall Router with 10G interface for Appear TV’s new X20 High-Speed Networking Unit and the Offline Encoder Software package. The company’s enhanced ABR packager will also be on display.

Ultra high-Speed video networking

Surpassing the capabilities of a traditional enterprise firewall router, the Appear TV Video Firewall supports the multiple GBs of UDP multicast traffic required for the IP streaming of video. Features include encryption capabilities when transmitting over a public IP network, as well as a redundancy solution specifically designed for broadcast applications. Initially the standard video firewall will support MPEG-TS data for all video formats such as MPEG-2, H.264/MPEG-4 AVC and H.265/HEVC. Options to add additional features such as multiplexing are readily available, and uncompressed data will be added subsequently. Bulk configuration will be offered through a new graphical user interface. Configuration capabilities will be search- and multiselect-based.

OFFLINE ENCODER SOFTWARE PACKAGE

Appear TV now offers the capability of offline encoding and transcoding through its new Offline Encoder Software Package. The solution features file-to-file offline and file-to-multiscreen encoding. These processes can be done in parallel with multiple assets, enhancing the entire encoding process. With the software, content can be automatically ingested into the Appear TV packager/origin server to prepare for multiscreen delivery. The actual encoding can take place in a user’s local server farm or within the cloud. A watch folder provides the status of different encoding projects. To further speed up the encoding process, there is an option for template-based configuration of encoding parameters.

packager and origin server

Also on display will be Appear TV’s enhanced Adaptive Bit-Rate (ABR) solutions together with a VOD software suite. Appear TV’s ABR server is an integrated software solution combining a video segmentation engine, high-performance storage, just-in-time packager, DRM engine and origin server as a suite of complementary elements. When running on a customer’s preferred server architecture, the solution enables both operational capacity and redundancy provisioning to be redefined simply by adding more hardware, either physically or via the cloud. The software supports a variety of different deployment architectures, including edge deployments without CDN support. Being encoding vendor agnostic, it also allows for seamless integration with third-party encoders while supporting leading file formats including HLS, Smooth Streaming, DASH and HDS.

About Appear TV

Appear TV is based in Oslo, Norway, and has recently opened an additional office in Bangkok, Thailand. The company produces world-class equipment that enables operators to deliver professional broadcast services to millions of users around the globe. The company is dedicated to developing reliable, revenue-generating and innovative solutions for operators looking to deliver real-time content to the home. Appear TV headends are designed for modularity, high density, and flexibility. www.appeartv.com