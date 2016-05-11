Introducing Plugin Alliance for Waves Audio SoundGrid®

KNOXVILLE, TN — Waves Audio, the world’s leading developer of professional audio signal processing technologies, is happy to announce that Plugin Alliance will now be SoundGrid®-compatible with the release of its 100% SoundGrid Bundle V1.0.



Waves SoundGrid technology is an innovative networking and processing platform for real-time professional audio applications. Ideal for studios, live sound, broadcast, post-production and more, Waves SoundGrid provides an extremely low-latency environment for high-precision audio processing. SoundGrid uses standard computers, switches and servers; it integrates with analog and digital mixing consoles and provides a complete redundancy & recovery system. Together with a server, a Mac or PC host computer and an I/O, SoundGrid lets you run, in real time, a multitude of Waves award-winning reverbs, equalizers, compressors, and other mixing tools by Waves, as well as any other SoundGrid-compatible third-party plugins.

This carefully curated package delivers five precision processors from four of the most respected names in the business: Brainworx, SPL, elysia and Mäag Audio. Each plugin has been tuned and tested to run perfectly on SoundGrid to give FOH and monitor engineers their most valuable go-to devices.

The 100% SoundGrid Bundle V1.0 includes:

Brainworx bx_saturator V2 – One of the pinnacles of the extensive Brainworx audio portfolio, bx_saturator V2 performs M/S harmonic enhancement with precise frequency separation.

SPL Transient Designer Plus – A professional standard for shaping and controlling audio's attack and sustain, the updated Transient Designer Plus adds convenient new tools such as a limiter, parallel mix control and internal or external sidechaining.

SPL De-Essers – These emulations of SPL's coveted hardware de-essers provide single- and dual-band control over high-frequency sibilance, perfectly suited to live vocals.

elysia mpressor – Due to advanced features such as gain reduction limiting and negative ratio values, the mpressor has been lovingly described as "the compressor from the future."

Mäag Audio EQ4– An immaculate model of the Utah hardware company's 500-series equalizer, the EQ4 has garnered universal praise for its extremely musical 6-band EQ, including its famous signature Air Band™.

“We’re really pleased to be able to bring products from key Plugin Alliance member companies like Brainworx, SPL, elysia and Mäag Audio to the Waves SoundGrid platform,” said Plugin Alliance CEO Matt Ward. “We have had many users from the enormous SoundGrid user base ask us when we will have plugins for them, and we couldn’t be happier to be able to say, ‘now!’”

Mick Olesh, Waves EVP Sales & Marketing adds: “As Waves is dedicated to providing our customers the freedom to use their plugin products anywhere and everywhere, we are happyto announce that Plugin Alliance has released the 100% SoundGrid bundle. Now users can have Plugin Alliance processors right alongside their Waves plugins in the SoundGrid environment, enabling a workflow of ultimate creative freedom and flexibility.”

About Plugin Alliance

Santa Cruz, California's Plugin Alliance offers pro audio industry-leading plugins and plugin bundles from acclaimed developers such as Brainworx, SPL and elysia with customer-friendly prices, licensing procedures and financing options. Far more than just a website, Plugin Alliance is a new "über-standard," supporting all major plugin formats and uniting some of the best-known international audio companies under one virtual roof. www.plugin-alliance.com