AAdynTech Booth Promises to Pack a Punch at Cine Gear Expo

Paramus, NJ • AAdyn Technology (AAdynTech), a leading global supplier of high-performance, single-source commercial LED lighting fixtures, will be showing off its new Punch Plus Variable at Cine Gear Expo this year. The new fixture delivers the flexibility of Tungsten, Daylight or anything in between, without compromising output or quality of the light beam. The Punch Plus Variable will be on display in AAdynTech’s booth S318 alongside a whole new generation of lamps which have been upgraded to provide greatly increased light output at the same efficient power consumption as their predecessors.

NEW Punch Plus Variable

AAdynTech has taken the most powerful daylight balanced LED light on the market today and made it into a variable color temperature fixture. With a Kelvin range from 2950K to 6200K, the Punch Plus Variable delivers an astounding 5,000 foot-candles @ 10 feet with a Kelvin reading of 4377K. At 5600K, it delivers 3,310 f/c and 2,540 f/c at 3200K. All this light output only consumes 4.78 amps allowing 4 fixtures to operate on a single 20-amp circuit. The power supply is universal and built into the fixture; no ballast and ballast cables required.

Mixing between Tungsten and Daylight is incredibly smooth and blended throughout the Kelvin range and brightness ranges from 0 to 100% with no change in color temperature. These functions, along with lightning and strobe effects, can be controlled with a built-in User Interface, Remote User Interface or DMX/RDM control. The Punch Plus Variable comes with a built-in wireless receiver for DMX/RDM control.

NEW Generation LED Fixtures

The manufacturer will also exhibit three models from the JAB series that now deliver at least 30% more foot candles, and an upgraded version of the Punch Plus fixture that is 50% brighter than its predecessor.

The units incorporate a selection of new features, including a built-in user interface module (UIM) for enhanced programming convenience in the Punch Plus, JAB Daylight and JAB V2 Variable models, plus a new digital Kelvin temperature readout in the JAB V2 Variable. That fixture and the JAB Daylight retain their tethered remote unit option.

NEW GENERATION JAB V2 Variable

The latest version of the AAdyn JAB V2 Variable fixture delivers the best blend of tungsten and daylight with 30% more brightness now. The color temperature range is 3,000 K to 6,000K and the Kelvin readout is visible on the built-in control panel. The lamp consumes only 1.78 amps, or can operate on battery power in situations where conventional A/C supply is problematic or non-existent. The JAB Variable has an output of 2,100 f/c @ 10 feet.

NEW GENERATION JAB Daylight

The new generation AAdyn JAB Daylight, 30% brighter than it’s predecessor, has an output of more than 2,500 foot-candles at 10 ft. while drawing a mere 1.78 amps of full power at full brightness for savings of up to 90% A/C energy usage. The ability to also operate on battery power, and the new built-in User Interface makes the popular fixture even more versatile and portable. Powerful but compact, JAB Daylight weighs in at only 19 lbs. and is easily transported for on-the-go lighting assignments, ideal for broadcast ENG remote field production, fixed studio installation, live sports coverage, video and film location productions.

NEW GENERATIONJAB Hurricane

The most powerful compact all-weather LED fixture available on the market today, this latest version of the AAdyn JAB Hurricane is also now 30% brighter. The fixture delivers an impressive 2,360 fc @ 10 feet while consuming only 1.78 amps at full power. An IP65 rating totally protects the Hurricane from dust and water from any direction, and because it can also be operated via 28.8 volt DC battery power it is ideal for harsh environments or any remote production where AC power is limited.

NEW GENERATIONPunch Plus

The AAdynTech Punch Plus is the most powerful daylight-balanced white light professional LED fixture available today and is now 50% brighter. The fixture delivers an incredible output of 6,000 fc @ 10 feet, more powerful than a 2,500 watt HMI, while consuming less than 5 amps of power. The Punch Plus is self-contained with a universal power supply and, unlike traditional HMI’s, the need for heavy and expensive head cables, ballasts or spare lamps is eliminated, dramatically reducing transport costs. Crew and talent safety is always a concern and the Punch Plus generates so little heat it can be held with bare hands, and harmful UV or IR emissions are virtually eliminated. Instant ‘ON’ ensures no warm-up wait time on set. The Punch Plus can be operated wired or wireless via a built in DMX/RDM receiver.

HIGHLIGHT Hurricane Jr.

AAdynTech will also feature its immensely popular Hurricane Jr. Like its big brother JAB Hurricane, Jr. is rated IP65, meaning the head and the power supply are completely weatherproof. Weighing less than five lbs., it is easily transported to locations where adequate power is not available, consumes only .85 amps AC, and will operate for hours off 28.8 Volts DC battery power, while attaining a steady light output of over 650 foot-candles @ 10 feet.

All fixtures incorporate DMX, manual in/out or digital remote control.

About AAdyn Technology™/AAdynTech

AAdyn Technology™ (AAdynTech) is a global supplier of high-performance, single-source LED lighting fixtures for film, television, and mobile production industries; its fixtures are built to meet any creative, technical or environmental challenge. The lights stay cool to the touch and can save up to 90 percent on energy costs over HMI lamps. All AAdynTech lamps are verified to have no harmful UV or blue light emissions by a third-party testing lab, and all fixtures are designed, developed, engineered and assembled in the USA using market-leading Cree LEDs. In addition to broadcast newscasts, AAdynTech fixtures have illuminated such prestigious events as the London and Sochi Olympics, Major League Baseball World Series, the Daytime Emmy Awards, television shows, and several feature films.

