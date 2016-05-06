Focusrite Launches Advanced Red 4Pre Interface, Featuring 58-Input/64-Output Thunderbolt Connectivity

Los Angeles, CA, May 5, 2016 – Focusrite announces the launch of the Red 4Pre, the pinnacle of Focusrite’s interface range. The 58-in/64-out Thunderbolt Red 4Pre interface combines four of Focusrite’s specially-developed digitally-controlled mic preamps, plus high-headroom instrument inputs, with dual Pro Tools HD DigiLink™ and Dante™ network audio connectivity. Featuring Focusrite's most advanced low-noise conversion and beautiful yet robust design, the Red 4Pre interface is the perfect balance of form and function, delivering the sound quality and versatility engineers and producers around the world expect from Focusrite.

Four of Focusrite's new, specially-developed “Red Evolution” preamps lie at the heart of the Red 4Pre, featuring clear, honest audio performance with -129 dB EIN and 63dB of gain. Software control allows recall of settings and stereo linking, plus configuration of HPF, polarity invert and individual phantom power. The preamps include Focusrite's unique “Air” effect, recreating in the analog domain the sound of the transformer-based mic preamps in the classic ISA range – ideal for bringing out the quality of a vocal or adding presence to an acoustic guitar. Red 4Pre also includes high-headroom instrument inputs, instantly accessible from the front panel.

The Red 4Pre's new high-performance conversion system features “parallel path summing,” where two matched converters are run in parallel to increase the signal-to-noise ratio. They operate at up to 24-bit, 192 kHz sampling – ideal for high-resolution audio – with a dynamic range of 118dB(A-D)/121dB (D-A). The Red 4Pre delivers ≤0.0009% THD+Noise and a frequency response flat from 20Hz to 35kHz ±0.25 dB or better.

The Red 4Pre delivers exceptional connectivity. Dual Thunderbolt 2 ports connect to any DAW while allowing daisy-chaining of drives and displays. Focusrite’s lowest round-trip latency permits recording with preferred plug-ins in real-time and simplifies workflow, while dual DigiLink ports connect the Red 4Pre directly to any Pro Tools HD system. In addition, Red 4Pre features built-in Dante network audio connectivity: use the dual Ethernet ports to connect any Dante-compatible product such as units from Focusrite's own RedNet range, adding up to 64 channels via Ethernet exactly where they're needed – wherever there's an Ethernet network – with low latency and lower cost.

The Focusrite Red 4Pre will be shipping in May 2016 with U.S. pricing of $2499.99.

