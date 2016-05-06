Audio Engineering Society Announces Dates, Committee Members for 141st Convention in L.A. Convention in 2016

- Upcoming Los Angeles Convention pulls together strong team to head-up the convention’s Tech Program and other events -



New York, NY, May 4, 2016 — The Audio Engineering Society has begun to set the stage for the highly-anticipated 141st International Convention which will return to the Los Angeles Convention Center, Thursday, September 29 – Sunday, October 2, 2016, with the Exhibition running Thursday, September 29 – Saturday, October 1. Additionally, Convention co-chairs Michael MacDonald and Valerie Tyler have announced committee members for the content-focused Tracks and other popular aspects of AES Conventions, including Tech Tours, Student Events, and more, for the 141st Convention. The AES’s previous L.A. Convention brought attendees both an extensive Tech Program and Exhibition area, setting West Coast attendance records and drawing acclaim from attendees, exhibitors and presenters, alike.

Committee members for the AES L.A. Convention are as follows:

Broadcast and Streaming Media: Chair, David Bialik

Education: Chair, Kyle Snyder

Facilities: Chair, David Scheirman; Vice Chair, Luke Huapaya

Game Audio: Co-chairs, Steve Martz and Michael Kelly

Historical Events: Chair, Mark Gander

Networked Audio: Chair, Bob Lee

Papers: Co-chairs, Brett Leonard and Robert Maher

Product Development: Chair, Scott Leslie

Recording and Production: Co-chairs, Jim Kaiser and Michael Romanowski

Sound Reinforcement: Co-Chairs, Paul Chavez and Jonathan Laney

Special Events: Chair, Scott Esterson

Student Events: Co-chairs, Zach Bloomstein and Magdalena Plewa

Tech Tours: Chair, Jessica Livingston

Workshops: Chair, Mike Wells

Tutorials & Master Classes: Chair, Greg Riggs

“Including many familiar faces from the team behind the highly-successful 2014 AES Convention in L.A., we have once again assembled a team well-suited, in each of their disciplines, to oversee the 141st Convention,” stated 139th and 141st AES Convention Co-chair Michael MacDonald. “With the momentum that was developed with our last L.A. Convention, as well as other recent AES Conventions and Conferences around the world, we are poised to build upon, and enhance, some of our already popular mainstays at the show, as well as add some new opportunities for attendees. We’ve set the course, and look forward to seeing everyone in September!”

Visit the AES 141st International Convention web page for the latest information, and find about more about becoming a part of the Audio Engineering Society at aes.org.

