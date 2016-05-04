Triveni Digital Guides Industry Toward ATSC 3.0 Migration at 2016 ATSC Broadcast Conference

PRINCETON, N.J. -- May 4, 2016 -- Triveni Digital today announced its participation in the 2016 ATSC Annual Broadcast Conference as a speaker and a technology demonstrator. The event, aimed at empowering broadcasters to plan ahead for the ATSC 3.0 rollout, will take place May 10-11 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington, D.C.

Dr. Richard Chernock, Triveni Digital's chief science officer and chair of ATSC's Technology and Standards Group (TG3), will present on the overall architecture of ATSC 3.0 at the conference. Scheduled on Tuesday, May 10 at 9:00 a.m., the session will offer insight into the fundamentals of what is needed to make DTV work from top to bottom, with a specific focus on the major layers.

A key highlight from Triveni Digital at the ATSC Conference will be the new GuideBuilder(R) XM signaling and announcement generator that offers unified functionality per ATSC 3.0 candidate standard, along with support for legacy standards such as ATSC 1.0 PSIP and DVB-SI. GuideBuilder XM expands upon Triveni Digital's market-leading GuideBuilder metadata platform, providing support for the widest range of third-party interfaces and deployment architectures available.

Triveni Digital will also provide a sneak peek of StreamScope(R) XM, one of the industry's first monitoring and analysis systems that supports ATSC 3.0 candidate standards. Using StreamScope XM, broadcasters can perform a complete analysis of IP streams to facilitate early deployments and trials of ATSC 3.0.

"ATSC 3.0 is set to revitalize the broadcast industry, enabling enhancements such as advanced electronic program guides, localized emergency alert system messages, targeted advertising, and more," said Ralph Bachofen, vice president of sales and marketing, Triveni Digital. "At the ATSC Annual Broadcast Conference, we will present our strategy for making a seamless transition from ATSC 1.0 to ATSC 3.0. Our new metadata generation and ATSC 3.0 analysis platforms will be on display during the event, showing broadcasters how they allow the delivery of a better TV experience to viewers."

Triveni Digital is at the forefront of the development of the next-generation broadcast television system through the company's continued thought leadership and educational initiatives for the broadcast community around the suite of standards.

More information about Triveni Digital and its products is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

