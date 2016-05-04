Polsat simplifies its ingest operations with MOG

MOG Technologies, the worldwide supplier for both centralized ingest solutions and MXF development tools, today announced the deployment of its mxfSPEEDRAIL systems at Telewizja Polsat sp. z o.o., the biggest terrestrial commercial broadcaster in Poland.

In a nutshell, TV Polsat needed a completely interoperable solution able to easily ingest all of its contents into AVID environment, without failures, delays or increased costs.

By integrating mxfSPEEDRAIL file-based ingest into its production workflow Telewizja Polsat sp. z o.o. was able to generate multiple resolutions (hi-res and proxies) with Interplay check-in. The load balancing capability was a plus, by enabling the systems to automatically distribute the workload, detecting any network failures and redistributing the ingest traffic to the remaining platforms. Additionally, the system is able to automatically correct any non-conform media, ensuring the maximum quality in the assets delivery.

“By using mxfSPEEDRAIL we can ensure the quality of our mxf files and the full compatibility with all major broadcast formats” says Mr. Andrzej Szymanski a chief of IT/TV department of Polsat. “The system is very easy to install and completely stable, allowing us to speed up our production processes and save on resources.”

The full deployment was made with MOG’s corporate partner BCP support. “We have been partnering with MOG for 6 years and we trust mxfSPEEDRAIL as a complete and solid solution that can unify our customer’s production workflows”, says Zbigniew Hryniewicz, CEO of BCP Sp.z o.o., “MOG is also completely flexible and provides us the required support and consultancy needed to effectively deploy its solutions”.

The edit-while-ingest capability is also a “must-have” feature that enables the editor to start working before ingest is completed regardless of the video format and workflow, directly into Avid environment.

mxfSPEEDRAIL system ensures scalability, efficiency and availability on mission-critical environments. The load balancing allows Polsat achieves an optimal resource utilization, minimizing response time and avoiding their systems overload.

Since the ingest process is critical for the success of any production, MOG enables Polsat to reduces errors and costs by moving media between sources, servers and editors, with faster than real time speeds and multiple simultaneous transfers.

Read the case study: http://www.mog-technologies.com/portfolio-items/case-study-tv-polsat-simplifies-its-ingest-operations-with-mxfspeedrail/