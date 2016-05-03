Quantum's StorNext-Powered Xcellis Workflow Storage Wins Top Honors at 2016 NAB Show

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- May 3, 2016 -- Quantum Corp. (NYSE: QTM) today announced that its Xcellis(TM) high-performance shared workflow storage system won "Best of Show" for postproduction technology in the fifth-annual StudioDaily Prime Awards at the 2016 NAB Show. The award, given to the most outstanding product in the category, was based on an evaluation by a panel of judges convened by StudioDaily. In addition, Post magazine named Xcellis a "Post Pick," an elite group of "the most innovative and coolest new products and technologies" that also "captured the most attention and interest" at NAB.

The StudioDaily and Post honors were just the latest industry recognition for Xcellis. Since the beginning of the year, the workflow storage system has received the 2016 Storage Visions Award for Visionary Products as well as the Broadcast Beat Innovation Award for Content Management, and Xcellis also has been named a finalist for the IABM Game Changer Awards.

Enabling More Efficient and Productive Collaborative Workflows

Optimized for demanding workflows and powered by Quantum's StorNext(R) platform, Xcellis boosts media professionals' efficiency and productivity, enabling them to drive greater business success. Through a unique architecture that integrates key workflow storage components into an easy-to-manage, fully scalable hardware solution, Xcellis manages data across multiple storage tiers, supports both Fibre Channel and Ethernet clients and hosts workflow applications. In unifying the functions of multiple components into a compact-yet-powerful 4 RU system, Xcellis also simplifies storage architectures, streamlines operations and opens the door to more sophisticated and efficient media workflows.

"Xcellis empowers users to address the performance and collaboration requirements of modern high-resolution media workflows while providing cost-effective storage and fast access to content whenever and wherever it's needed. Deployed in some of the most demanding environments, Xcellis is helping customers overcome business and operational challenges, and it's gratifying that two of the media industry's top publications have recognized the innovation and overall value we're delivering."

About Quantum

Quantum is a leading expert in scale-out storage, archive and data protection. The company's StorNext 5 platform powers modern high-performance workflows, enabling seamless, real-time collaboration and keeping content readily accessible for future use and re-monetization. More than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding content workflow needs, including large government agencies, broadcasters, research institutions and commercial enterprises. With Quantum, customers have the end-to-end storage platform they need to manage assets from ingest through finishing and into delivery and long-term preservation. See how at www.quantum.com/customerstories-mediaent.

