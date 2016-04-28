Nice Shoes Takes Production and Postproduction Capabilities to New Level With Quantum's Xcellis Workflow Storage

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- April 27, 2016 -- Quantum Corp. (NYSE: QTM) today announced that New York-based production and postproduction studio Nice Shoes has deployed Quantum's new Xcellis(TM) high-performance, shared workflow storage, enabling faster turnaround of projects and establishing a scalable foundation for future growth. Working with Quantum partner Alliance IT, the cutting-edge creative house incorporated Xcellis into its environment to provide greater flexibility in optimizing its collaborative media workflow and in scaling storage capacity and performance.

"As a production and postproduction studio for major global brands, we are continuously raising the bar to deliver compelling content within very compressed timelines," said Robert Keske, chief technical officer at Nice Shoes. "We are always looking to enable greater efficiency and productivity across our workflows, especially as we've expanded into new service areas with our Creative Studio and into more regions with our offices in Chicago and Minneapolis. Quantum's new Xcellis storage provides the unique combination of performance, scalability and simplicity needed to adapt quickly and cost-effectively."

Powered by Quantum's StorNext(R) platform, Xcellis enhances productivity in collaborative media environments, simplifies the overall storage architecture and streamlines operation and management. The new workflow storage system consolidates media and metadata management, extends connectivity options for both Fibre Channel and Ethernet clients and supports hosted applications within one easy-to-manage, fully scalable hardware solution.

Xcellis also provides the performance and reliability needed to meet extreme production and delivery deadlines. It provides optimized high-speed Fibre Channel SAN connectivity and industry-leading streaming performance. In addition, offering continuous scalability that doesn't require a forklift upgrade or interruption of business operations, Xcellis enables agile, intelligent and cost-effective expansion by facilities ranging from the largest studios to boutique creative houses such as Nice Shoes.

"Xcellis gives us critical flexibility in handling an increasing volume of media content as we've been receiving and starting to deliver footage at 4K or higher resolution," said Keske. "Backed by the StorNext platform, Xcellis provides the ability to tune capacity and performance to suit evolving workflow requirements, which can change from project to project. As a result, we have the freedom to adapt our storage resources to any new challenges or opportunities that our clients bring to us."

About Quantum

Quantum is a leading expert in scale-out storage, archive and data protection. The company's StorNext 5 platform powers modern high-performance workflows, enabling seamless, real-time collaboration and keeping content readily accessible for future use and re-monetization. More than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding content workflow needs, including large government agencies, broadcasters, research institutions and commercial enterprises. With Quantum, customers have the end-to-end storage platform they need to manage assets from ingest through finishing and into delivery and long-term preservation. See how at www.quantum.com/customerstories/index.aspx?filter=media_ent.

