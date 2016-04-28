Matrix Solutions Unveils Media Market Forecast Powered by BIA/Kelsey

Matrix Solutions, the leading provider of media customer relationship management (CRM) and sales intelligence software, has announced Media Market Forecast powered by BIA/Kelsey is now available in the newest product release of their enterprise platform. The Matrix CRM and Sales Intelligence release, available on April 30, 2016 to all customers, will significantly extend users’ capabilities for both budgeting and forecasting by accessing industry data within the solution.

Leveraging the BIA/Kelsey data in the Matrix dashboard will enable users to:

Estimate annual ad revenue growth

Compare local markets to national averages

Research and analyze spend by segment

“BIA Kelsey is happy to contribute our Media Ad View revenue forecast data to Matrix dashboards to build out a comprehensive data ecosystem,” Mark R. Fratrik, Sr. VP, Chief Economist from BIA/Kelsey said. “Partnering with Matrix allows its users to access this local spending data within the sales organizations which creates a smarter, more agile sales organization.”

“As we grow Matrix, our goal is to improve the efficiencies of the modern sales team by building more intuitive and robust functionality.” says B.J. Boyle, Chief Strategy and Development Officer. “By providing sales organizations with key integrations, account executives are provided valuable insights and analytics that help paint the picture of where they’re going and how to get there.”

Additional functionality of the product release includes an integration with Azure SSO, the ability to choose Top Down or Bottom Up budgets, and enhanced reporting allowing visibility into new business in a given period.

For more information, visit Matrix Solutions at www.matrixformedia.com.

