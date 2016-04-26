Triveni Digital GuideBuilder XM ATSC 3.0 Signaling and Announcement System Wins Best of Show Award at 2016 NAB Show

PRINCETON, N.J. -- April 26, 2016 -- Triveni Digital today announced that the GuideBuilder(R) XM ATSC 3.0 signaling and announcement system has won NewBay Media's "Best of Show Award." Presented at the 2016 NAB Show by TV Technology magazine, the awards program recognizes outstanding new products for the broadcast television industry. Winners are selected by a panel of professional users and editors based on innovation, feature set, cost efficiency, and performance.

"TV Technology magazine is the go-to source for broadcast television stations, providing insight into the hottest technologies, trends, and news making an impact on the market. Needless to say, we are honored to be recognized with this prestigious industry award," said Ralph Bachofen, vice president of sales and marketing at Triveni Digital. "When components of ATSC 3.0 are finalized later this year, broadcasters will be able to deliver TV content in a dynamic new way, but not before a signaling and announcement system compatible with the ATSC 3.0 broadcast television system is available. GuideBuilder XM is that solution, offering unified functionality per ATSC 3.0 candidate standard, along with support for legacy standards such as ATSC 1.0 PSIP and DVB-SI."

GuideBuilder XM expands upon Triveni Digital's market-leading GuideBuilder metadata platform, providing support for the widest range of third-party interfaces and deployment architectures available. Through the system's user-friendly interface, broadcasters can manage metadata across multiple stations while maintaining a seamless workflow during the transition to ATSC 3.0. In particular, the system can be used to automatically ingest schedule updates from all popular listing services, apply them to a vast amount of services, and output program guide data to third-party multiplexers and encoders.

GuideBuilder XM is an essential component of Triveni Digital's new ATSC 3.0 Broadcast Services Management Platform, acting as a gateway to additional software applications including Dyme(TM) (Dynamic Media Engine), ACE(TM) (Addressable Content Engine), and SkyScraper(R) XM for hybrid content distribution. The new signaling and announcement system is available as a simple software upgrade for existing GuideBuilder customers, as well as those who purchase cloud services and new standalone systems, making the transition to ATSC 3.0 even simpler.

About Triveni Digital

Triveni Digital develops systems that enable television service providers and broadcasters to deploy enhanced programs and services to their viewers. Triveni Digital's products for program guide and metadata management, data broadcasting, and video quality assurance are renowned for their ease of use and innovative features. Working with leading industry partners, Triveni Digital employs an open and standards-compliant approach to the digital television market. More information is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

