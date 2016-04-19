Appear TV Demonstrates Enhanced Video Streaming Portfolio at the 2016 NAB Show

Las Vegas, Nevada, April 19, 2016 – Appear TV, a leading global provider of next-generation video processing platforms for broadcast and IP television, will be showcasing its enhanced Adaptive Bit-Rate (ABR) solutions together with a new VOD software suite at the 2016 NAB Show (Booth SU3116). These portfolio enhancements significantly strengthen Appear TV’s innovative and proven video delivery capabilities within the OTT domain.

The ABR product is an integrated software solution combining a video segmentation engine, high-performance storage, just-in-time packager, DRM engine and origin server as a suite of complementary elements. When running on a customer’s preferred server architecture, the solution enables both operational capacity and redundancy provisioning to be re-defined simply by adding more hardware, either physically or via the cloud. The software supports a variety of different deployment architectures, including edge deployments without CDN support. Being encoding vendor agnostic, it also allows for seamless integration with third-party encoders.

Supporting leading file formats including HLS, Smooth Streaming, DASH and HDS it also integrates with leading DRM solutions. By offering on-the-fly packaging, the ABR Server reduces storage requirements while increasing flexibility, a critical factor in live streaming and on demand applications. The system supports internal and external storage options which are specifically engineered to maximize efficiency and easily integrate with other VOD elements using simple API's.

The new VOD solution focuses on efficient, high quality transcoding of offline content into the multiscreen delivery chain. Capable of parallelizing for increased throughput, the system can deliver outputs encoded in H.264 and H.265. The workflow management greatly simplifies the encoding process and delivery into the ABR production system. Quality criteria are evaluated and defined before content is published. The tool performs immediate conversion of multiple video files, creating on-demand assets and mezzanine deliverables to TV, PC and mobile devices. Scaling is streamlined and can be done either on a local hardware or on virtual computers in the cloud.

The ABR Product is also tightly integrated with Appear TV’s real-time universal encoding and transcoding modules, to provide a particularly powerful end-to-end solution within a single unified solution. The universal compression module in multiscreen mode supports both encoding from the studio and transcoding of pre-compressed services to achieve the highest video quality that is also electrically, thermally and space efficient. When used with the ABR Server, the multiple profiles streaming from the Appear TV Processing Platform are synchronized, ensuring low latency and accurate network interfacing.

“The ABR product can be deployed as a single server solution, but its ability to scale is what truly shows its merits,” says Carl Walter Holst, CEO, Appear TV. “It is built from the ground up, allowing seamless scaling by adding servers brick-by-brick when needed. By leveraging concepts from high-performance computing, cloud computing and a micro-services approach, we have created a next-generation video server for the new TV age. In combination with our traditional modular approach, the ABR server gives operators the same user-friendly environment with which they are already familiar. We always strive to simplify and unify all aspects of a complex video delivery system. With our latest additions we feel this has been accomplished.”

About Appear TV

Appear TV is based in Oslo, Norway. The company produces world-class equipment that enables operators to deliver professional broadcast services to millions of users around the globe. The company is dedicated to developing reliable, revenue-generating and innovative solutions for operators looking to deliver real-time content to the home. Appear TV headends are designed for modularity, high density and flexibility. www.appeartv.com