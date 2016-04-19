Waves Audio Now Shipping the Waves X-FDBK Feedback Eliminator Plugin

KNOXVILLE, TN —Waves Audio, a leading provider of digital signal processing solutions, is now shipping the Waves X-FDBK feedback eliminator plugin.



One of the most important steps before any soundcheck or show is “ringing out” the wedges and PA – pushing them to a volume that produces audible feedback, then identifying the feedback frequencies and cutting those frequencies using a graphic equalizer. Doing this by ear is slow, agonizing, imprecise, and not completely effective. Moreover, in order to avoid feedback, the monitors are often being tamed; as a result, the performers can’t hear themselves loudly enough.

Waves X-FDBK is the first plugin ever to provide an automatic and fully effective feedback elimination solution. Whether you’re an FOH engineer mixing for thousands or a singer performing with your own compact PA system, you can now get a loud, clear and feedback-free mix in seconds. This way you have one less thing to worry about and you can focus on what’s really important – your mix.

X-FDBK identifies the precise frequencies that cause feedback and surgically cuts them, dramatically shortening the setup time of monitors and PA speakers. This plugin improves the “ringing out” process and shortens it to a matter of seconds. It identifies the feedback frequencies quickly and precisely and cuts them with a narrow notch, preserving the fidelity of the wedge or PA and enabling you to maximize the gain without getting feedback.

All you need to do is turn up the levels on your wedges and PA until they start to feedback. Then activate the plugin and wait a few seconds until you hear the feedback disappear. The plugin's graphic frequency spectrum shows you all feedback frequencies and the degree to which they were cut, letting you tweak them manually if you wish.

Everyone wants their monitors and PA loud, clear and feedback-free. With the Waves X-FDBK plugin, you can achieve this easily within seconds. It is a must-have survival tool for any live sound engineer or live performer.

Video Links:

Introducing Waves X-FDBK-Automatic Feedback Elimination Plugin:

https://youtu.be/sjdLF4CUxcg

Eliminate Feedback from PA and Stage Monitors with X-FDBK: https://youtu.be/sQaUaYzBSvY

For more information, please visit http://waves.com/x-fdbk.

