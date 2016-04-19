Genelec Offers 8430A Audio-over-IP SAM™ Studio Monitor

— 8430A is the first studio monitor enabling direct monitoring of audio-over-IP streams,

and the first to support AES67 and RAVENNA standards —



NATICK, MA — Genelec, the leader in active monitoring technology for over 35 years, is offering the 8430A SAM™ Studio Monitor enabling direct monitoring of audio-over-IP stream content – the first studio monitor on the market supporting AES67 and RAVENNA standards. Based on RAVENNA technology for audio transport over IP networks, and fully AES67-compatible, the 8430 is the culmination of many years of intense research that included feedback from leading engineers and producers in the recording and broadcast sectors. In recent years, much has happened in the world of audio-over-IP, including the publication of the AES67 interoperability standard in 2013. AES67 is now fast gaining acceptance as an industry standard and is rapidly establishing audio-over-IP in the mainstream.



As a member in the Genelec Smart Active Monitoring (SAM) Series, the 8430 shares the electro-acoustic features such as Genelec MDE™ and DCW™ technologies, a flow-optimized reflex port, very low distortion, high SPL and wide bandwidth, uncolored response in a very compact enclosure – all this achieves the accurate sound reproduction. Also, as member of the SAM Series, the 8430 uses the highly intuitive Genelec Loudspeaker Manager (GLM™ 2.0) control network and software allowing adjustments of all aspects of monitor settings and full multiloudspeaker system control. As a central part of GLM, Genelec AutoCal™ automatically ensures that every monitor on the network is aligned for level and timing, as well as being compensated for room response anomalies. The 8430 combines exceptional connectivity; first, for the industry standard AES67 Ethernet audio-over-IP signal via an XLR-housed RJ45 connector, and second, a standard balanced analog signal input via a standard XLR connector input. The 8430 Ethernet audio streaming capability supports the standard audio sample rates up to 96 kHz high resolution format. With its Genelec proprietary Class D amplifier technology, universal mains voltage input and the very high reliability, and support for high accuracy IEEE 1522 version 2 precision time protocol based audio clock synchronization, the 8430 fulfills all the stringent quality requirements of modern audio-over-IP streaming applications.

8430A specifications:

Maximum sound pressure: 104 dB

Frequency range 45 Hz – 23 kHz (-6 dB)

Accuracy of the passband ± 1.5 dB (58 Hz – 20 kHz)

Crossover frequency 3.0 kHz

Drivers:

Woofer 130 mm (5 in) + Tweeter 19 mm (3/4 in) metal dome + DCW™

Amplifier power:

Woofer 50 W + Tweeter 50 W

Dimensions:

H 11.88 x W 7.50 x D 7.06 inches [H 299 x W 189 x D 178 mm]

Weight: 12.1 lb / 5.5 kg

Connections:

1 x XLR balanced analog input

1 x XLR-housed RJ45 Ethernet connection for AES67 audio-over-IP input

2 x RJ45 GLM control network connectors

For more information, please visit www.genelecusa.com.

