Prime Focus Technologies Launches Industry-First Promo Versioning Automation Module for Adobe Premiere Pro CC

Exciting New Feature of CLEAR’s Broadcast Cloud to Increase Operational Efficiencies through Automation

Prime Focus Technologies (PFT), today announced the addition of another industry first functionality to CLEARTM Media ERP Suite that facilitates end-to-end business process orchestration for promo creation including automation of promo versioning using Adobe® Premiere® Pro CC, a key component of Adobe Creative Cloud®. The new module will significantly reduce manual operations. This will ultimately increase operational efficiency for broadcasters and promotional content creators.

“Doing more with less while increasing profit margins through business efficiencies in this Digital Next era is critical,” said Ramki Sankaranarayanan, Founder and CEO, Prime Focus Technologies. “The automation we are bringing in promo versioning will further aid in virtualizing content workflow and we are proud to offer our customers yet another way to transform themselves digitally.”

The newly added module to the Broadcast Cloud provides an end-to-end workflow for promo creation, including work orders, seamless integration with Broadcast Management Software (BMS), review and approval processes, post-production, versioning and hand-off for play-out. Extending the hybrid cloud capability, the module leverages Adobe Premiere Pro CC installations at Broadcast Networks and automates the process of generating ‘versions’ using Adobe Media Encoder CC rendering.

Promo Versioning Automation joins a slew of recent announcements as part of PFT’s “Be Bold. Take the Leap.” campaign, urging content enterprises to undergo the digital transformation necessary to compete in a changing industry. Through the adoption of one software to manage content workflows, businesses can increase agility and collaboration, while reducing duplication and slashing costs.

In enabling such transformations, PFT has helped content enterprises cut 30% of operational costs and see efficiency gains of 40%. PFT will showcase its new promo versioning automation, along with the expanded DAX Production Cloud and Operations Cloud’s Amazon Optimizer, during NAB 2016 at booth #SL10105.

For more information about PFT, visit primefocustechnologies.com.