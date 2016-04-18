ChyronHego Appoints Three Strategic Sales Positions in North America

MELVILLE, N.Y. -- April 13, 2016 -- Signaling the ongoing expansion of its North American sales organization, ChyronHego today announced the appointment of three new sales professionals. These include Charles R. Davidson, director, channel sales; Bil Apker, director of sales, Western region; and Glen Maxheleau, presales specialist.

Based in Florida, Davidson is a seasoned technical and consultative sales professional with 18 years of experience selling hardware and software solutions into the broadcast, media, and entertainment industries. Davidson joins ChyronHego from Avid Technology, where, as channel sales manager for the Americas, he managed pro video channel sales with responsibility for $75 million in revenue. Prior to Avid, Davidson served for seven years as the U.S./Canada national sales manager for Grass Valley, managing a $7 million annual sales target in the Desktop Enterprise Solutions division. He also served as director of sales for DV Connection (PC Connection). In recognition of his sales achievements, Davidson was named to the President's Clubs for Avid, Grass Valley, and PC Connection. A veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard, he has a bachelor's degree in business administration from Southern New Hampshire University.

Apker brings more than 24 years of progressive experience in the broadcasting and manufacturing industries to his new role as director of sales, Western region at ChyronHego. Just prior to joining ChyronHego, he served as director of strategic accounts for BroadStream Solutions, where he expanded business in the Americas and developed marketing strategies for building the BroadStream brand. He is also the former Western U.S. sales director for the Snell Group, where he managed day-to-day accounts in 15 Western U.S. states with a focus on postproduction, broadcast, and mobile production. In other previous positions, Apker was engineer/consultant for NBC Universal Network News, Western U.S. broadcast account manager and senior field support engineer for Miranda Technologies (now Grass Valley Group), and customer support manager for Harris BCD Group. Earlier in his career, he held technical and engineering positions with stations KXLY-TV and KHQ-TV in Spokane, Washington, and KIRO-TV in Seattle. Based in Southern California, Apker holds associate degrees in electronics from North Seattle College and Spokane Community College.

As ChyronHego's new presales specialist based in Montreal, Maxheleau has more than 20 years of experience in business and accounts management and a strong technical background in software development. Previously, he served as business development manager, Canada and the U.S., for Ross Video Inc., where he managed all aspects of business development and sales for the company's graphics systems products. He also served as senior product specialist and projects engineer for Miranda Technologies, where he achieved first-year sales of $6 million for the Xmedia Suite graphics line. In other positions, Maxheleau served in project engineering and developer roles for Montreal-based companies VertigoXmedia Polkadots Software, and Pre-Press Help Inc. He completed independent student studies at Concordia University in Montreal and holds a degree in programmer analysis from CDI College in Laval, Quebec.

"These are exciting times for ChyronHego as we continue to roll out the elements in our new CAMIO Universe strategy, and we're seeing strong momentum in the North American marketplace," said Kathy Power, senior vice president of sales at ChyronHego. "Chuck, Bill, and Glen all bring an incredible array of experience and market expertise to the table as we continue to build our customer base and develop new opportunities among broadcasters in the U.S. and Canada."

More information about ChyronHego's full product portfolio is available at www.chyronhego.com.

# # #

About ChyronHego

ChyronHego is a global leader in broadcast graphics creation, playout and real-time data visualization with a wide range of products and services for live television, news and sports production. Joining forces in 2013 with over 80 years of combined industry expertise, Chyron and Hego Group offer award-winning solutions -- such as the TRACAB" player tracking system and the end-to-end BlueNet" graphics workflow -- under the collective ChyronHego brand. Headquartered in Melville, New York, the company also has offices in the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Mexico, the Netherlands, Norway, Singapore, Slovak Republic, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. For more information on ChyronHego, visit www.chyronhego.com.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/ChyronHego/ChyronHego-GlenMaxheleau.jpg

Photo Caption: Glen Maxheleau, Presales Specialist at ChyronHego

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/ChyronHego/ChyronHego-BilApker.jpg

Photo Caption: Bil Apker, Director of Sales, Western Region

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/ChyronHego/ChyronHego-ChuckDavidson.jpg

Photo Caption: Charles Davidson, Director, Channel Sales at ChyronHego

Visit ChyronHego at the 2016 NAB Show, Booth SL1210

Follow ChyronHego:

http://www.facebook.com/chyronhego

http://twitter.com/chyronhego

http://www.linkedin.com/company/chyron

http://www.youtube.com/user/chyronmelville