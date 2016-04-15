Carl J. Dempsey and Steve Farmer Announce Launch of FUSION, Delivering the World's First 55-Inch OLED Broadcast Reference Monitor

LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO -- April 12, 2016 -- Two longtime broadcast industry professionals, Carl J. Dempsey and Steve Farmer, have announced the launch of FUSION, which will debut at the 2016 NAB Show. The first product to be released by the new company is an industry first, the ORD-55, a 55-inch OLED 4K reference display system.

The ORD-55 features Independent Processing Quad Mode Operation (IPQ), in which four individual processors provide independent control of all channels, offering flexibility previously unavailable in a quad display.

Utilizing a single-link 12G input, the 4K UHD OLED offers a stunning 55-inch display. In quad mode, it provides four independent 27.5-inch FHD displays. Additionally, the display can be configured to show one large 4K picture with three smaller preview panes in FHD. The system is flexible and user-friendly and features an excellent deep "Black Level," super-wide viewing angle of 178 degrees, ultra-fast response time (10 microseconds), 100,000:1 contrast ratio, ultra-wide color gamut with 1.07 billion colors, and 12-bit color processing.

Dempsey brings more than 25 years of experience in the broadcast industry to the new venture. As a leader, a design engineer, and a serial entrepreneur, he has grown many small ventures into well-known, well-respected, successful brands. He has developed many innovative and award-winning products with some of the best and brightest clients, engineers, and international distributors.

Farmer has worked in the broadcast industry for 22 years, starting as a design engineer and then taking on management roles in both engineering and product management. He has held senior positions within major organizations in the broadcast industry including technical director, director of product management, and chief technology officer. In the past 10 years, Farmer has run his own successful businesses and has established a proven track record of designing leading-edge products, developing new markets, and expanding sales channels for third parties, as well as providing technical consultancy.

Image Caption: Fusion's ORD-55 OLED 4K Reference Display System

Image Caption: Fusion's ORD-55 OLED 4K Reference Display System

