Digigram to Show Industry's First OB Van-Compatible UHD 4K Hardware Video Encoder for Live Contribution at 2016 NAB Show

MONTBONNOT, France -- April 8, 2016 -- Digigram, developer of innovative audio and video solutions, today announced that during the 2016 NAB Show, the company will showcase two new HEVC/H.265-enabled versions of its popular AQORD video encoder designed to enable point-to-point broadcast contribution of UHD 4K video or simultaneous HD channels, as well as broadcast and IPTV distribution of 4K content to the home. Housed in a compact 1-RU, 19-inch chassis, the AQORD *HEVC-4K Ultra HD encoder and AQORD *HEVC-xHD multi-HD encoder leverage HEVC/H.265 to enable cost-effective contribution of the high-resolution (up to 4Kp60, 4.2.2, 10-bit, 120 Mbps) video increasingly used for premium-quality live event production.

"Our new AQORD *HEVC systems enable huge bandwidth efficiencies and significant cost savings in the contribution of a single 4K feed or as many as four HD feeds simultaneously from the shooting location to the studio," said Laurent Gros, video product manager at Digigram. "Serving as one of the industry's first UHD 4K hardware encoders in a single compact and low-power chassis, and providing both streaming and recording capabilities, the new AQORD *HEVC-4K is an ideal fit for high-end video contribution via an OB van."

Ready to use right out of the box with minimal configuration, these latest additions to Digigram's AQORD family allow users to stream superior-quality video -- UHD or multiple HD feeds -- almost immediately. With HEVC/H.265 encoding or local recording capabilities, AQORD *HEVC offers mission critical 24/7 reliability, supported by dual streaming capabilities, forward error correction (FEC), and a redundant power supply. Each unit's compact form factor saves space and reduces power consumption in demanding outside broadcasting environments.

The new Digigram products ingest raw video through quadruple 3G-SDI video inputs and use HEVC to realize double the compression efficiency enabled by AVC/H.264. The AQORD *HEVC-4K is UHD-ready while the AQORD *HEVC-xHD can encode one HD channel and upgrade up to four HD channels or one UHD channel via software license. Both versions of the AQORD *HEVC video encoder will be shown at the 2016 NAB Show by the Digigram team on the booth of Digigram's partner, Broadcast Depot (N3418), and both are available for shipping now.

About Digigram

For more than 30 years, Digigram has harnessed innovation to develop mission-critical solutions dedicated to the contribution, production, and safe distribution of audiovisual content. Digigram sound cards, IP audio and video codecs, and audio processing software solutions are used in thousands of broadcast, AV, and industrial applications all over the world. Robust and easy to use, Digigram solutions lower operating costs and increase efficiency, adding value to users' operations.

Digigram (DIG) is publicly listed on the NYSE Euronext Paris stock exchange. More information about market-leading Digigram audio- and video-over-IP solutions is available at www.digigram.com.

