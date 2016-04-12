FSR's DV-MFMV-74 Named 'Cool Tool' Finalist In EdTech Digest Awards Program 2016

Woodland Park, NJ — FSR, a leading manufacturer of a wide variety of infrastructure products for the audio/video, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, is proud to announce that its DV-MFMV-74 DV PRO MultiVu, seven input multi-format windowing scaler, has been named a ‘Cool Tool’ Finalist in the Hardware Solution category of EdTech Digest Awards Program 2016.

The DV-MFMV-74 DV PRO MultiVU offers maximum functionality from a tiny footprint. The 1U 19” rack mountable unit fits into standard enclosures effortlessly. Seven sources guarantee flexibility and it’s capable of configuring outputs in a single, double, triple or quadruple window layout with resolutions up to 4Kx2K@30Hz and 1080P. Each source is automatically scaled to match the optimal output resolution, with seamless rapid switching between any inputs.

“FSR is so pleased and honored that our DV-MFMV-74 DV PRO MultiVU has been named a finalist from EdTech Digest, one of the media’smost recognized leaders,” says Gina Sansivero, FSR Director of Business Development, Education. “FSR’s dedication to provide relevant products to the educational market continues with our new digital video windowing switcher. We couldn’t be more excited to see that EdTech Digest recognizes the flexibility and opportunities this product enables for classroom technology, distance learning and collaborative curriculum.”

With applications that include collaborative environments, distance learning, video wall systems, large LED sign boards, medical imaging equipment, TV broadcast stations, auditoriums, conference rooms and church video systems, the DV-MFMV-74 DV PRO MultiVU is controlled with an easy-to-use front panel via Web GUI, IR, RS-232 and IP, or FSR’s FLEX with pre-made templates. The unit supports MHL on the four HDMI inputs and is HDCP compliant. Each of the unit’s seven multi-format inputs also has audio inputs available via captive screw terminals and eight audio channel outputs as well.

"This year's program had some very stiff competition, hard decisions were made in selecting winners,” says Victor Rivero, who oversees the program as Editor-in-Chief of EdTech Digest. “The honorees here are among the best and brightest in the edtech space. Finalists and winners both represent an achievement. We're proud to honor these cool tools, leaders and trendsetters in education technology. The edtech sector has experienced tremendous growth in the past several years, and there is also tremendous quality of products and very talented people out there."

The mission ofEdTech Digest is to tell the story of 21st-century education transformation. By sharing cool tools, fascinating interviews, relevant trends and voices from the field, EdTech Digest hopes to inspire learners and leaders everywhere, to get workable technology solutions for education widely known about and well thought of, to reshape the education culture and to create a new and better future for students.Each year with its awards program, EdTech Digest recognizes people in and around education for outstanding contributions in transforming education through technology to enrich the lives of learners everywhere.

