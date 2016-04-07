SAPEC Launches Major Upgrade of AVANTOS Line of Real-Time HD/SD Encoders and Decoders

MADRID -- April 6, 2016 -- SAPEC today introduced significant enhancements to its AVANTOS line of real-time HD/SD encoders and decoders for broadcasters and telecommunications service providers. With seamless support for the HEVC/H.265 compression standard, AVANTOS enables contribution users to maintain or improve video quality with up to 50 percent bandwidth savings. With the new release, AVANTOS solutions support the Main 4:2:2 Profile (8/10 bits) for HEVC compression and offer new features for video delivery with end-to-end sub-second latency.

"Our AVANTOS products already operate with one of the most optimized coding-decoding latencies in the market. Now, with this latest release, we are one of the world's first providers of a full HEVC encoding/decoding solution for the Main 4:2:2 Profile," said Miguel Cristóbal, CEO, SAPEC. "The new release is an important milestone on our roadmap to offering our customers the state of the art in video contribution technology."

The release announced today brings the AVANTOS line up to four products: the VHE5210 encoder and VHD5210 decoder for HD video, and the VSE5210 encoder and VSD5210 decoder for SD video. With support for HEVC, the systems are able to deliver bandwidth savings of higher than 35 percent compared with the previous-generation H.264 standard with potential for 50 percent savings. This enables users to offer improved video quality for the same bit-rate or to lower the bandwidth needed to maintain current video quality for reduced operational expenses.

The AVANTOS solutions include HD-SDI/SDI input/output interfaces for video and support for AES/embedded audio. In addition to Main 4:2:2 support, AVANTOS encoders and decoders support Main and Main-10 profiles for HD (720p and 1080i) and SD (480i, 575i) signals, as well as MPEG-2 and H.264 compression (optional). For audio, AVANTOS encoders offer the option to compress streams into MPEG-1, AAC, and Dolby AC3 and EAC3.

The updated AVANTOS encoders and decoders will be available in the second quarter of 2016. Existing AVANTOS customers will have the option to upgrade their systems remotely via a firmware download and licensing. More information about AVANTOS and SAPEC is available at www.sapec.es.

About SAPEC

Founded in 1976, SAPEC (SA de Productos Electrónicos y de Comunicación) develops devices and solutions for high-quality video transport in professional environments. With the objective of establishing a worldwide benchmark for professional video compression, SAPEC offers solutions that remove the technological obstacles for transporting audiovisual content with professional quality, in real time and without limitations. SAPEC's customers include leading telecommunications operators, television broadcasters, and video transport services providers, such as Telefonica, RTVE, EBU, Televisa, Tigo, and Cellnext. With headquarters in Spain, SAPEC has offices in Mexico and Columbia and sells its products through more than 20 distributors throughout the world. More information is available at www.sapec.es.

