Broadpeak Launches CDN Diversity, Dramatically Improving Live/VOD Content Delivery and QoE

RENNES, France -- April 5, 2016 -- At the 2016 NAB Show, booth SU10402CM, Broadpeak, a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) technologies for pay-TV operators and content providers worldwide, will introduce CDN Diversity, the latest enhancement to Broadpeak's award-winning umbrellaCDN(TM) CDN selection solution. CDN Diversity dynamically takes into account the instantaneous quality of several CDNs in order to request more from the best performing CDNs. Leveraging real-time information and analytics, content providers can cost-effectively improve quality of experience (QoE) and quality of service (QoS) for end-users.

"For content providers, delivering video with premium quality -- in the most affordable manner possible -- is the ultimate goal. Yet, one CDN is not always the best choice for all content delivery scenarios," said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO at Broadpeak. "CDN Diversity innovates upon the traditional CDN selection process, allowing providers to make immediate, intelligent, and automated decisions depending on the context of various networks, subscribers, and their devices. Taking into account parameters such as geographical area, QoS, and price, content providers can successfully balance traffic between multiple CDNs to boost QoE and reduce video delivery expenses."

umbrellaCDN is available as both a service and a product. Compared with other CDN selection solutions, umbrellaCDN with CDN Diversity offers content providers the unique ability to adjust usage of multiple CDNs based on real-time information. The data utilized is never old; feedback is instantaneous and according to the actual behavior of each end-user device. As quality of service improves, subscriber satisfaction increases.

CDN Diversity technology works seamlessly with any CDN technology, ensuring there is no impact on content providers' workflows. The player-agnostic technology simplifies multiscreen delivery, offering compatibility with all DRM and CDN security features.

CDN Diversity includes advanced video analytics that report on precisely what is happening, allowing the comparison of the different CDNs used. Through the analytics, content providers can gain insight into the end-users' experience, leveraging critical information related to QoE.

More information about Broadpeak solutions can be found at www.broadpeak.tv.

# # #

About Broadpeak (www.broadpeak.tv)

Broadpeak designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, OTT, and mobile services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other video content over managed networks and the Internet for viewing on any type of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience.

Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several million of simultaneous streams. Broadpeak systems leverage the long legacy of Technicolor's excellence in broadcast and broadband content delivery from where the founders and technology originated. The company is headquartered in Rennes, France.

Image Link: www.202comms.com/Broadpeak/Broadpeak-umbrellaCDN_CDNSelectionTool.jpg

Image Caption: Broadpeak's umbrellaCDN(TM) Selection Tool

Visit Broadpeak at the 2016 NAB Show, Booth SU10402CM

Share it on Twitter: https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=Broadpeak%20Launches%20CDN%20Diversity,%20Dramatically%20Improving%20Live/VOD%20Content%20Delivery%20and%20QoE%20-%20http://goo.gl/NCXEOq

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.