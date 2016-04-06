AbelCine Becomes Reseller for Photon Beard Lighting

Photon Beard lights now available from all three AbelCine locations

Chico, CA, April 5, 2016 – Photon Beard announced today that they have appointed AbelCine as a reseller for their full range of lighting products. Photon Beard, with all design and manufacturing in the UK, is the oldest entertainment lighting company (by about 30 years!), but continues to introduce innovative new products to solve real world problems for gaffers and lighting designers the world over.

Pete Challinger, VP of US Operations for Photon Beard, said “we aim to partner with companies that not only share our passion for film and television but also for looking after their customers. I have always been impressed with how well AbelCine does this and the way they are an integral part of the creative production community.”

AbelCine will be emphasizing Photon Beard’s small location lights initially, along with the new range of LED studio softlights to be launched at NAB next month.

About Photon Beard Ltd.

A small UK based lighting supplier, Photon Beard is by far the oldest company in the entertainment lighting space, going all the way back to 1882. Offering a full range of lighting for both studio and location work in film and television, they can be found on the web at www.photonbeard.com

About AbelCine

AbelCine, established in 1989, is a full service equipment and technology provider to the broadcast, production and new media industries, with facilities in New York City, Burbank, CA and Chicago, IL. Core services include equipment sales, financing, training, rental and tech services. The company is the North American agent for Phantom high-speed cameras, as well as an Arri digital camera reseller, Sony Solutions Reseller, Panasonic Specialty Reseller, and Canon Professional Production System Reseller. They are also the first Carl Zeiss Authorized Service Partner in North America, as well as an Authorized Angenieux Service Center, and a Canon Cinema Lens Service Partner. For more information, visit www.abelcine.com.

Photon Beard

Pete Challinger

530-267-0828

petec@photonbeard.com