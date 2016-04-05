DVEO® Updates Classic 8VSB Demodulator-Receiver and MPEG-2 Decoder

San Diego, California -- DVEO®, a trusted supplier to leading broadcasters, telco TV/OTT and cable operators around the world, is now shipping the latest version of their popular frequency agile receiver-demodulator. The new TLV400E-8VSB™ will be demonstrated at the NAB (National Association of Broadcasters) Show in Las Vegas, April 18-21, in Booth SU5724.



Ideal for both IPTV and broadcast distribution, the TLV400E-8VSB demodulates all on-air terrestrial 8VSB frequencies and decodes both H.264 and MPEG-2 video formats to IP, HD-SDI, or analog output at 45 Mbps. Video inputs can be 8/16 VSB, DVB-ASI, IP, SMPTE 310M. Video outputs include DVB-ASI, SMPTE 310M, SDI or HD-SDI, analog component (YPbPr or RGB), composite (NTSC or PAL), or IP. The IP input supports SMPTE 2022 FEC on the IP input.



"The TLV400E-8VSB not only functions as a broadcast demodulator but also doubles as a high-end professional MPEG-2 decoder," commented Laszlo Zoltan, Vice President of DVEO®. "Designed as an upgrade to our best-selling TLV300E™, the TLV400E-8VSB is a highly anticipated product for our customers. New features include IP input and output, an optional second RF input port, and an optional second audio output."



The TLV400E-8VSB supports 480i, 480p, 720p and 1080i decoding. Audio support is via embedded audio or via L/R 5 channel XLR connectors. The system features an easy-to-use GUI, plus front panel controls.



Supplemental Information for Press Release



Features:



Inputs: 8/16 VSB, DVB-ASI, IP, SMPTE 310M

Automatic switchover from 8VSB to ASI in

Optional second RF input port

Supports SMPTE 2022 FEC on IP input

Outputs: ASI, SMPTE 310M, SDI or HD-SDI, Analog Component (YPbPr or RGB), Composite (NTSC or PAL), or IP

Decodes and displays closed captioning (EIA 608 or EIA 708)

Receives 8VSB signal via 75 ohm F-connector

Choose digital stream from on-air terrestrial (8VSB) or DVB-ASI or SMPTE-310M signal

MPEG-2 MP@HL compliant video decoder supplies either digital or analog video outputs

Digital video signal compliant with SMPTE-259M/ SMPTE-292M (SDI) with embedded 2 channel audio (SMPTE-299M)

Dolby Digital® AC-3, HE-AAC, and MPEG-1/2 5.1 channel audio decoder. SAP is option.

Dolby Digital® AC-3 or PCM stereo audio selectable over BNC connector

Dolby Pro Logic compatible stereo audio output on one XLR connector and one D-sub 9P connector

RGB video signal with 1080i/720p/480p/480i video mode

NTSC/PAL video output available

2 lines by 40 characters LCD display

Down converts HD input to SD out for monitoring

Front panel controls for fast setup

Firmware upgradeable via internet or USB

SNMP (10/100 Base T Ethernet) management

Easy-to-use Web-based GUI

PSIP display – PAT, PMT, MGT, VCT, EIT, STT

Also supports H.264 for future proofing



Suggested Retail Prices:

TLV400E-8VSB 8VSB: $2,895 U.S.

TLV400E-8VSB-8VSB/2RF – with optional second RF input port: $3,695 U.S.

TLV400E-8VSB-8VSB/+SAP – with optional SAP: $3,695 U.S.









DVEO, TLV300E-8VSB, and TLV400E-8VSB-8VSB are trademarks of Computer Modules, Inc.

All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.





About DVEO®

DVEO® is a privately held entity headquartered in San Diego, California, since 2001. DVEO® develops and sells broadcast quality video encoding and streaming products, media servers and ad insertion solutions to leading broadcasters, Telco TV/OTT and cable operators around the world. The DVEO solutions enable multi-screen service delivery to any device, anytime, anywhere in the world. Deployment models include turnkey installations and cloud-based service delivery. All solutions are built on Linux OS and Intel Xeon-based platforms to ensure 24x7 reliability, and feature DVEO-developed software for maximum flexibility and upgradability, ensuring long term investment protection. These ultra-reliable products are matched by valuable pre-sales consultancy, outstanding post-sales service and support, and -- not least -- unusual affordability.



