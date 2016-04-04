Apantac Launches KVM over IP Extenders & Receivers at NAB 2016

Apantac, provider of cost-effective multiviewers, video walls, extenders, and signal processing solutions is debuting its new KVM over IP Extender & Receiver set at NAB 2016, booth N4506.

The new IP-based KVM Extender/Receiver set is ideal for applications where multiple local computers need to be accessed from multiple remote locations. This new KVM solution can extend HDMI video up to 1920x1200/1080P, USB 2.0/1.1, RS-232, bi-directional audio, and bi-directional IR on a single cable, over a Gigabit Ethernet IP network. The built-in HDMI loop-through eliminates the need for an additional HDMI splitter at the local station.

Applications can be point-to-point KVM extension, or point-to-multi-point when using a Gigabit Ethernet network switch. The KVM over IP Extender is placed at the user-station or computer, and the receiver sits with the remote user station with associated control devices such as the keyboard, mouse, tablet, or other USB device. This solution allows users to extend KVM signals over long distances (up to 180 meters), providing them access to control room equipment and remote equipment, increasing operational efficiencies and productivity.

At its maximum configuration, Apantac’s new KVM over IP extension solution ensures that 200 remote stations can access up to 16 local computers.

The new KVM over IP Extender/Receiver set will be on show at Apantac’s NAB 2016 booth N4506.