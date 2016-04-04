LYNX Technik Enhances Testor | lite, Handheld Test Signal Generator

LYNX Technik AG, provider of modular interfaces for broadcast and professional AV signal processing applications, announces that it has enhanced its popular Testor | lite handheld test signal generator. Testor | lite will be demonstrated, along with its new features at NAB 2016 booth number SL9327.

Testor | lite is a powerful, multi-standard (SD/HD/3G 4:2:2, dual link), compact, portable, battery powered and simple to operate test signal generator that is used by broadcasters, field engineers, and post production facilities around the globe to trouble-shoot and monitor video and audio signals.

LYNX Technik has enhanced Testor | lite with two key features: a genlock input, and independent text overlay for each output.

The SYNC BNC connector of the Testor | lite can now be configured to either work as a sync output or reference input. When configured as a reference input, the Testor | lite can be locked to an external video reference signal. This results in the generated video test signals being in-sync with the reference signal. The genlock input also includes cross lock capability.

The second feature that enhances the Testor | lite is the addition of independent text overlay for each output. Each test pattern output (2 are provided) can be configured to support a variety of overlays, including user-defined scrolling or static text. The new feature allows the user to create separate text-overlays for each output. This is ideal for when users are testing separate video links, providing them the ability use the overlay feature to accurately identify each signal.

For a product demonstration, please visit LYNX Technik’s NAB 2016 booth number SL9327.