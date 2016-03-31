Quality LED Studio Lighting Built in the USA by PrimeTime

DALLAS – March 31, 2016 – It’s no secret that studio lighting professionals demand high performing, bright and durable studio lights. According to Glen Harn, CEO of PrimeTime Lighting Systems, “PrimeTime’s LED and fluorescent fixtures are designed, engineered and built in the USA with rigorous testing, top-grade materials and renowned manufacturing standards.”

Harn explained that their LED fixtures are built in the same Dallas-based plant where their legendary fluorescents are manufactured. LED features that are important to lighting designers, broadcast engineers, systems integrators and facility managers are included in PrimeTime’s LEDs:

·Extra bright LEDs with a super high CRI.

·No fan. PrimeTime’s superior engineering and design efficiency provides totally silent LED lighting.

·PrimeTime’s legendary build-quality that lasts long-term under heavy use.

·Five year warranty on PrimeTime’s entire line of LEDs.

Harn described their GUS 51 LED Fresnel as the “NO FAN LED Fresnel.” He added, “Extensive engineering has resulted in a light that’s bright and requires no fan. It’s 100% machined, extruded and formed aluminum construction. The high quality Micro-Fresnel lens system with advanced optics result in a beautiful wash of light.” The GUS 51 LED Fresnel CRI is 95+ and draws 60 watts.



“The extra bright 1SLED XB2 boasts the powerful punch and throw that our broadcast studio lighting designers demand,” said Harn. The LED features a 90+ CRI, casts a single soft shadow and also does not require a fan. Another feature of LED luminaires include low energy consumption and savings when compared to traditional studio lighting.

Additionally, our new LED, the MSLED XB2 is brighter than its MSL fluorescent counterpart,” added Harn. The MSLED features a 90+ CRI, casts a single soft shadow and works great in low ceiling applications.

All of PrimeTime’s LED luminaires are made in the USA and carry a five-year warranty. “We know our LEDs are so innovatively engineered and constructed from top-grade products that we stand behind them, bumper-to-bumper for five years, explained Harn.

About PrimeTime Lighting Systems, Inc.

Known for innovative and superbly engineered lighting, PrimeTime Lighting Systems, Inc. (formerly KW/2 Studios) manufactures broadcast lighting systems, video conference light fixtures, and LED and fluorescent studio lighting for the broadcast industry. For over 20 years, PrimeTime's U.S. fabricated products illuminated broadcast and cable news sets, video conference facilities, worship sanctuaries, religious broadcasting studios, production studios, university sports studios, city council chambers and distance learning classrooms throughout the United States and some foreign countries. PrimeTime luminaires are recognized for high performance, lasting durability and quality.

###