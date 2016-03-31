ChyronHego Launches CAMIO Universe, Driven by Next-Generation CAMIO 4.3 Asset Management Server

MELVILLE, N.Y. -- March 31, 2016 -- ChyronHego today introduced the CAMIO Universe, a comprehensive software-based newsroom production ecosystem that empowers producers and journalists to create compelling news stories and deliver them rapidly to air. The CAMIO Universe is driven by CAMIO 4.3, a significant new release of ChyronHego's award-winning CAMIO graphic management server.

With release 4.3, CAMIO not only controls ChyronHego's industry-leading Lyric graphics creation environment but also offers powerful template-based tools within a significantly expanded production ecosystem, including the company's Hybrid virtual graphics solution, the Metacast weather graphics solution, the PowerClips multiformat production clip server, and GS2 Multi-Touch touchscreen-generation platform, as well as the VidiGo Live Compositor video switching solution. CAMIO's LUCI user interface gives producers, journalists, and video editors instant desktop access to all of these tools. Users can generate news and weather graphics for live playout or editing using nonlinear editors (NLEs), control compelling and visually stunning broadcast touchscreens, set up camera shots and control robotic cameras, and even generate replaceable virtual graphics to accompany the station's virtual studio design. The entire ecosystem is automated by the VidiGo automation and multicamera TV production solution.

"Many of our broadcast customers are migrating away from proprietary hardware-based workflows and towards all-IT software-based production environments, and the resultant efficiencies and cost savings mean they can focus more on storytelling. To stay competitive, they know they need to make more and better content that attracts broader classes of viewers across all devices and platforms," said Johan Apel, president and CEO, ChyronHego. "With the CAMIO Universe, we've placed content creation at the heart of a comprehensive and integrated software suite that producers can use to address every aspect of news production. News organizations are able to invest in storytelling by making content generation quick and easy, and they can preserve their capital budgets by moving to an OPEX business model that enables them to run more efficiently and cost-effectively."

As the engine for the CAMIO Universe, CAMIO 4.3 manages and distributes all content and assets and interfaces with any MOS-compliant newsroom computer system -- all in a single cost-effective server. Sharing of both ground- and cloud-based content enables unprecedented collaboration between users at one or several locations, as well as with field producers and editors who are able to access cloud-based content storage anytime and from anywhere through lightweight remote client software.

With LUCI's simple and clear workflow connecting the newsroom, the art department, and the control room, users can focus on writing the news and breaking it first. Enhancing the story with virtual studio elements is no more difficult than generating a simple "lower third." Through Axis World Graphics, the cloud-facing part of the CAMIO Universe, users can access third-party image libraries, create and access still or animated maps, and create data-driven financial quotes. In addition, they can easily bind graphics to data feeds, supplied through ChyronHego's NewsTicker solution, for stories such as election and sports results.

CAMIO's new image compositor tool gives producers a simple but powerful content editing capability with seamless access to cloud- and ground-based assets. The CAMIO Universe further ties in the art department though a seamlessly integrated order management component that enables producers to order content without leaving their familiar production environment. Producers can work continuously while orders are delivered in the background, and the LUCI user interface provides notifications and status indicators that help them stay on top of their shows from a single screen.

More information about the CAMIO Universe and ChyronHego's full product portfolio is available at www.chyronhego.com.

About ChyronHego

ChyronHego is a global leader in broadcast graphics creation, playout and real-time data visualization with a wide range of products and services for live television, news and sports production. Joining forces in 2013 with over 80 years of combined industry expertise, Chyron and Hego Group offer award-winning solutions -- such as the TRACAB" player tracking system and the end-to-end BlueNet" graphics workflow -- under the collective ChyronHego brand. Headquartered in Melville, New York, the company also has offices in the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Mexico, the Netherlands, Norway, Singapore, Slovak Republic, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. For more information on ChyronHego, visit www.chyronhego.com.

