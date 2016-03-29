RHC Holdings' Pro Co Sound Unveils Two New DuraShield Cable Options at NAB 2016

LAS VEGAS, MARCH 29, 2016― Pro Co Sound,an RHC Holdings Brand, is unveiling its new DuraShield 5EXRCAT5E Xtended Reach solid-core tactical cable and DuraShield a CAT6a stranded-core tactical deployable shielded cable at NAB 2016 (Booth C11747).The cables provide digital transmission of data signals and can be terminated with RJ45 or Neutrik etherCON connectors.

Both solutions feature a polyurethane tactical-grade outer jacket and double-shielded braiding of overall 100 percent aluminum and 80 percent tinned copper for a high level of shielding effectiveness for EMI and RFI ingress and egress. The DuraShield 5EXR is TIA TSB-184 CAT5e compliant up to 410 feet (125 meters), while the DuraShield stranded cable is CAT6a compliant up to 280 feet (85 Meters). Both have a maximum temperature rating of 167 degrees Fahrenheit (75 degrees Celsius) and -40 degrees Fahrenheit (-40 degrees Celsius).

“The new DuraShield 5EXR and DuraShield cables are perfect for deployable use and are designed to be extremely durable, as they are water, petro-chemical/solvent, impact and abrasion resistant,” says Darius Seabaugh, vice president of marketing for RHC Holdings. “Both cables are ideal for various applications as they can handle data, DMX and audio, making them a great solution for short- and long-range Dante™ or other networked-audio applications.”

The DuraShield 5EXR CAT5e Xtended Reach Cable is rated up to 3,000 flex life cycles with a CAT5e performance up to 410 feet (125 meters), the longest length range of any CAT5e cable available. Options include bulk reels and solid conductors punched down on jacks.

