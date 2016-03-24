DNF Controls NAB 2016 Product Preview

Northridge, Calif. - DNF Controls – the award-winning and acknowledged leader in Human-to-Machine and Machine-to-Machine interfaces -will be "showing a number of new and enhanced device management products specifically designed to meet the real-world needs of our broadcast and content creation / distribution customers," said Dan Fogel, chief technology officer of DNF Controls. "Television technologies are moving forward at a rapid pace; this will be our 26th year as an NAB exhibitor and contributor to this dynamic industry."

NewIP Control Buddy

IP Control Buddy is a robust new go-to solution for managing device control and messaging. It features programmer-free webpage configuration and will be available in both GPI/O and LCD pushbutton models. A single button press can be used to activate a GPI/O, transmit a serial command, or send an Ethernet-based TCP/UDP/SNMP/HTTP message. It can also convert one GPI Input into multiple GPI Outputs or multiple GPI Inputs to a single Output.

NewUSP3

USP3 is the next-generation of DNF's widely-used Universal Switch Panel with Ethernet, RS232/422 serial and GPI/O-capable. It offers a streamlined user interface, single panel monitoring and multiple device controls, GPO, serial or Ethernet messaging, and more. Its programmer-free webpage set-up enables users to create task-specific control interfaces for the most complex scenarios; in addition,

users can store multiple configurations and replicate them to other local or remote USP systems.

NewAIB-3/AIB-4

AIB-3/AIB-4 joins DNF's popular Anywhere Interface Box series, offering up to 16 GPI/Os and multiple device control paths, including Ethernet, two-way audio, DTMF, and modem dial, for unparalleled device management and monitoring flexibility. A single GPI or external button press issues serial or Ethernet commands, supports SNMP messaging and traps and more. Multiple non-volatile configurations are readily created, stored and replicated using DNF's programmer-free web-based set-up tools.

New Functionality- DPI Signal Monitoring

Flex Control Network, DNF's modular broadcast and production control system, gains Digital Program Insertion (DPI) Signal Monitoring functionality. DPI-SM provides real-time oversight of SCTE 35 Break Start/End activity with robust user alerting options and immediate notification of received, missing and late events for all channels being monitored, no matter if at a local or geographically remote facility.

NewSupport – SCTE-104 Messaging & Transmission

DNF's GTP-32 Control Processor adds support for SCTE-104Messaging&Transmission, an advanced replacement for DTMF tones used by cable head-ends and internet streamers for digital program and spot insertion, as well as to block and replace digital rights-managed content. GTP-32 is fully compatible with major brand inserters and offers easy-to-build SCTE command lists via DNF's web-based, programmer-free user interface.

About DNF Controls

DNF Controls has been innovating, designing and delivering trusted device control interfaces for more than 25 years. The California-based company offers a wide range of human-to-machine and machine-to-machine solutions designed to meet

the real-world device management needs of studio and remote broadcast, teleproduction and similar facilities.

For additional information, please visit DNFControls.com

DNF Controls contact: Fred Scott

+1-516.922.4363 / sales@dnfcontrols.com

Press contact: Desert Moon Communications / Harriet Diener

+1-845-512-8283 / harriet@desertmoon.tv