Can’t-miss British technology at NAB Show 2016

Las Vegas, NAB Show 2016, 18-21 April 2016 – British technology is once again set to take centre stage in America at NAB Show 2016 in Las Vegas from 18-21 April.

More than 30 British exhibitors backed by UK Trade and Investment (UKTI), supported by techUK, and managed by export specialists Tradefair will feature their latest products and services centred on pavilions in each of NAB Show’s four exhibition halls with a hub on Booth SL5122. As a result, each company will be able to advance their business prospects in front of thousands of NAB visitors. UKTI is also providing financial support for nearly 20 other British companies through grants from its Tradeshow Access Programme (TAP).

The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier trade association for broadcasters in North America, and its annual conference and exhibition is the largest worldwide show in the broadcast sector. NAB Show draws exhibitors and delegates from around the world seeking to exchange knowledge, expertise, and technologies to advance their knowledge base, business, and the industry as a whole.

Tradefair’s pavilions will be highly visible under the ‘Technology is GREAT Britain & Northern Ireland’ brand. With nearly 100,000 delegates expected to explore more than 1700 exhibition stands, the high profile branding ensures that the companies Tradefair represents are not to be missed.

Tradefair also provides meeting and hospitality facilities at each pavilion and takes steps to ensure that each participating UK company can engage with delegates who will benefit most from their respective products and services.

For its part, UKTI underpins the entire initiative and also provides special support services to enable newer companies to establish their credentials and maximise export opportunities around the globe. Established British companies who typically coordinate their own exhibition presence at NAB can also take advantage of the full range of on-site UKTI and Tradefair services and support.

Tradefair Managing Director Mark Birchall said, “We ensure that all British companies, whether directly or indirectly supported by the UKTI scheme, have the facilities to boost their business and extract premium value from the show. Our programme has been hugely successful in the past as visitors actively seek out British pavilions to find business partners with the industry’s most innovative products, services, and technologies.”