Adorama Headlines NAB 2016 with the Latest Broadcast and Video Equipment from Arri, Canon, Panasonic, Sony, and More

New York, NY – March 23, 2016 –Adorama, one of the world’s largest photography, video, audio, imaging and electronics retailers, will be exhibiting at the 2016 NAB Show at booth C7408, taking place at the Las Vegas Convention Center from April 18th through 21st. Attendees should visit Adorama in Central Hall to speak with experts from the Adorama Pro sales team to learn about and test-drive the newest broadcast and video equipment on the market. All visitors can enter Adorama’s NAB 2016 Great Giveaway Sweepstakes for a chance to win a prize each night of the show.

Sweepstakes prizes include*:

*Must be present to win

Register now for the 2016 NAB Show using Adorama’s free guest pass code LV3274.

See High-End Broadcast Equipment at Adorama Booth C7408

At NAB 2016, Adorama will have the following broadcast equipment on display: cameras from Panasonic, Sony and Canon; lenses from Sony, Canon, Cooke, Angenieux, Tokina, and Schneider; video accessories such as matteboxes and rigs from Ikan, Wooden Camera, Shape, Chrosziel and Zacuto; tripods from Sachtler and O’Connor; monitors from Convergent Design, Atomos, Small HD, Blackmagic Design, Ikan and FSI; drones from DJI, 3DR, Yuneeq and Blade; lighting from Ikan, Hive, Cineo, F&V, Nila, Arri, Litepanels and Matthews; and audio from Sennheiser, Rode, Shure, Audio Technica, Azden, Sony, Electro Voice and Zoom.

Production experts from the Adorama Rental Company will also be onsite, providing attendees with information on the latest acquisition technology and accessories available from Rentals and through the Rent-to-Buy Program, while Adorama Trade reps will be available for those looking to trade in equipment for cash or new gear.

Book a Private Meeting at NAB 2016

To schedule an appointment with a representative from the corporate, government or education departments, please contact orgsales@adorama.com.

Book a Private Press Briefing at NAB 2016

Members of the media are invited to book a private press meeting with an Adorama expert during the 2016 NAB Show. For more information, please contact Anya Nelson at anya@zazilmediagroup.com.

ADORAMA: More Than aCameraStore

Adorama is more than a camera store – it’s one of the world’s largest photography, video, audio and computer retailers. Serving customers for more than 35 years, Adorama has grown from its flagship NYC store to include the leading online destination for imaging and consumer electronics. Adorama’s vast product offerings encompass home entertainment, mobile computing, and professional video and audio, while its services include an in-house photo lab, AdoramaPix; resources and gear for photographers, filmmakers, production studios, broadcasting and post houses, and recording artists through Adorama Pro; pro equipment rental at Adorama Rental Company; and the award-winning Adorama Learning Center, which offers free creative education in online channels such as the popular Adorama TV.

Adorama is listed as one of the top five electronics retailers by Consumer Reports, “Best of the Web” by Forbes.com, Internet Retailers Top 100, and is the official Electronics Retailer of the NY Giants.

Visit ADORAMA at www.adorama.com.

