VidOvation's Enterprise IPTV Solution Now Fully Integrated With DirecTV Content

IRVINE, Calif. -- March 22, 2016 -- VidOvation today announced that VidOvation TV, the company's turnkey IPTV system for enterprises, now includes full DirecTV integration. As one of only two digital rights management (DRM) systems now approved by DirecTV and other satellite content providers, VidOvation TV is now a comprehensive, end-to-end IPTV solution that bundles DirecTV content with DRM, video on demand (VOD), and digital video recording (DVR) and enables streaming to the full range of consumer devices and set-top boxes.

VidOvation TV is a flexible and scalable IPTV solution that empowers organizations to incorporate live TV programs, live internal video broadcasts, and VOD to increase the efficiency of training and communications. Television stations, studios, media facilities, financial institutions, government agencies, and any other type of enterprise can use VidOvation TV to deploy their own internal TV channels to communicate, train, and guide employees, including broadcast of timely instructions during critical emergency situations. The solution delivers digital television programming directly to employees' smartphones, tablets, desktop players, and smart TVs, and it allows scheduled recording and on-demand time-shift viewing.

With support for live TV content such as DirecTV, broadcast or media facilities can use VidOvation TV in a range of applications. For instance, a sports league can watch and archive live broadcasts for game analysis, a media studio can manage its content and view its own live broadcasts for quality control, and news or financial institutions can watch markets and competing stations to stay competitive.

"IPTV video delivery offers a cost-effective, flexible, and highly interactive over-the-top alternative to traditional terrestrial, satellite, and cable TV formats. These traditional approaches have many shortcomings for enterprise or corporate deployments, such as an inability to distribute to multiple end-user platforms, a lack of open architecture, and a lack of support for DRM," said Jim Jachetta, executive vice president and chief technology officer, VidOvation. "With VidOvation TV, we've overcome these shortcomings by giving our customers a truly comprehensive IPTV system that includes DRM, VOD, DVR capabilities, and now in response to customer demand live television content from DirecTV. Plus, the entire VidOvation TV experience is fully customizable, allowing customers to deliver IPTV services in line with their own branding and corporate image."

About VidOvation

VidOvation -- Moving Video Forward -- is a leading manufacturer of video, audio, and data communications systems for the broadcast television and sports, corporate AV, and government markets, offering 50 years of combined experience. Encompassing wireless video, bonded cellular, video streaming, video networking, IPTV, and fiber optic communications systems, VidOvation solutions improve video transmissions by removing the frustrations of dropouts, latency, interference, noise, and security issues.

