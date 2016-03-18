German broadcaster Hessischer Rundfunk centralizes its ingest operations with mxfSPEEDRAIL

MOG Technologies, the leading provider of MXF and centralized ingest solutions, today announced that Hessischer Rundfunk (HR), the public broadcaster in Germany has selected mxfSPEEDRAIL to unify its production workflow environment.

As a member of the ARD group of broadcasters and responsible for the entire state of Hessen which includes Frankfurt, home to the ECB, and one of the major financial centers of Europe, HR production challenges don’t differ from most worldwide broadcasters and production houses and include the need to:

·Save time and resources;

·Free up both operational and editing teams allowing them to focus on more important tasks than ingest;

·Automate tasks and unify the production environment into a standard HD format.

For HR, MOG has deployed a file-based system based on the mxfSPEEDRAIL F1000 model, that enables the management and control of all the ingest operations via the intuitive user interface. The solution has been designed to ingest all the broadcasters input formats such as Panasonic P2, Sony XDCAM, Canon and GoPro, transcoding them into AVC-Intra 100 format – the standard HD format at HR – and transfers the assets into the production environment.

With there being several studios across the Hessen region, HR uses the mxfSPEEDRAIL to ingest footage into the AVID Interplay/ISIS environment at its Frankfurt headquarters. Besides simplifying the footage delivery with Interplay check-in, mxfSPEEDRAIL enables the broadcaster to transport and annotate all the metadata, making it simple to track all of the assets.

The mxfSPEEDRAIL F1000 automatically generates the clip and sequence naming within the Interplay platform, and is based on the metadata present in the various sources. When necessary the folder/storage locations can also be defined automatically without the need for an operator to perform these tasks.

HR’s deployment was made with Media Online consultancy and technical support. As a corporate partner, Media Online has been working with MOG for 6 years, approaching the German market and delivering the most innovative ingest capabilities.

To find out more, visit MOG at NAB – Booth SL9324.