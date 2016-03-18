Polaroid Dive Rated Waterproof Underwater Housing Case Enables Crystal-Clear Picture-Taking Up to 130 Feet Underwater

RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ – March 18, 2016 – The Polaroid dive rated waterproof underwater housing case is designed to bring digital cameras from Canon, Nikon, Olympus, Panasonic and Sony from land to sea. The perfect solution for adventurous photo enthusiasts, the Polaroid underwater camera case is made of high impact polycarbonate and can withstand water submersion up to 130 feet. It also offers protection from rain, snow or dusty and muddy environments for extraordinary images on any terrain and in any conditions.

Polaroidunderwater camera case key features:

High impact, clear polycarbonate case

Photo quality viewing glass for viewing imagery even while underwater

Protects up to 130 feet underwater

Protects from rain, snow, dust and mud

Easy accessible controls for full camera function in any situation

Compatible camera models include:

Canon

Canon 70D (w/18-55mm lens), Canon 5D Mark 3 (w/ 24-105mm lens), Canon G1 X, Canon G7 X, Canon G11/G12, Canon G15, Canon G16, Canon S110, Canon T2I/550D, Canon T3I/600D, Canon T5I/700D, T4I/650D (w/18-55mm lens)

Nikon

Nikon Coolpix P7000, Nikon Coolpix P7100, Nikon D7000 (w/18mm lens), Nikon D7100 (w/18mm lens), Nikon J1 (w/10mm lens), Nikon V1 (w/10mm lens)

Olympus

Olympus EM5 (w/12mm lens), Olympus EM5 (w/5-17mm lens)

Panasonic

Panasonic GF2 (w/14-42mm lens), Panasonic GF3 (w/14-42mm lens), Panasonic GF5 (w/14-42mm lens), Panasonic GF6 (w/14-42mm lens)

Sony

Sony A6000 (w/16-50mm lens), Sony A7 (w/ 27-70mm lens), Sony Alpha NEX-3 (w/16mm lens), Sony Alpha NEX-3N (w/18mm lens), Sony Alpha NEX-5 (w/16mm lens), Sony Alpha NEX-5N (w/16mm lens or 18mm lens), Sony Alpha NEX-C3 (w/16mm lens or 18mm lens), Sony NEX 6 (w/16mm lens or 18mm lens), Sony NEX 7 (w/16mm lens or 18mm lens), Sony NEX-5R (w/18mm lens), Sony RX100, Sony RX100 Mark 2

Pricing and Availability

The Polaroid dive rated waterproof underwater housing case is now available on Amazon from 99.99-599.99 USD, depending on model, and ships with camera housing, a hand and neck strap, an o-ring and water sealing lubricant, and a manual.

The Polaroid Brand

Polaroid is one of the most trusted, well-respected and recognizable brands with a rich 75-year history beginning with Polaroid instant film. Our range of products include instant and digital still cameras, high-definition and mountable sports video cameras, tablets and flat-screen TVs that deliver the fun, instant gratification and value for which the brand has long stood. Today, the Polaroid Classic Border Logo rooted in our beginnings of instant photo sharing serves to designate genuine Polaroid branded products. For more information, visit http://www.Polaroid.com.

Polaroid, Polaroid & Pixel, Polaroid Color Spectrum and Polaroid Classic BorderLogo are trademarks of PLR IP Holdings, LLC, used under license.

