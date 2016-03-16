VMP “Extra Medium” Flat Panel Low Profile Articulating Wall Mount Now Available

STEVENSVILLE, Md., March 16, 2016-Video Mount Products (videomount.com), a leading provider of mounting solutions for the broadcast, security, commercial, residential, and pro audio/video markets, is proud to announce it will feature the FP-XMLPAB “extra medium” low profile articulating wall mount with tilt and list adjustment capabilities during ISC West 2016, held in Las Vegas, Nev. from April 6-8 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center, booth #1038.Now shipping with an MSRP of $259.95, the FP-XMLPAB holds most 32- to 52-inch flat panels up to 100 lbs.

“The FP-XMLPAB is a low profile alternative for mounting larger flat panel displays,” explained Keith Fulmer, president of Video Mount Products. “With a closed depth of 1.5 inches and a fully opened extension of 16.2 inches along with a fully adjustable 15 degree tilt, 3 degrees list adjustment and ± 45 degrees of rotation, customers can get a flat panel to the optimal viewing angle needed for any studio, room, or office. For added safety and security, the mounting rails accept padlocks for peace-of-mind. All this and more makes the FP-XMLPAB the right choice for all ‘extra medium’ flat panel mounting needs.”

The FP-XMLPAB also includes an integrated cable management system, an integrated level, 600mm x 400mm maximum flat panel hole pattern, and comes in a black powder coat finish.

For more information, please visit www.videomount.comor call toll free877-281-2169.If you need help choosing the right mount for your application, try the VideoMount™-Finder at www.chooseamount.com.

