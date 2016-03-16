Miller Camera Support, LLC Launches Combo Live Pedestal Series and Compass 23 Fluid Head For the U.S. Market at NAB 2016

LAS VEGAS, MARCH 16, 2016 — Miller Camera Support, LLC, a leader in the production of innovating camera support solutions, is set to showcase a full lineup of Miller products, including the new Combo Live Pedestal Series, as well as the American debut of the Compass 23 Fluid Head at NAB 2016 (Booth C7920).

“NAB is the Mecca of the broadcasting world and we will be bringing our full arsenal of Miller products that show our commitment to the industry,” says Charles Montesin, global sales and marketing manager, Miller Camera Support, LLC. “Our products feature the ‘right feel,’ with their smooth starts and stops and quick setup, that consumers in the broadcast industry have come to expect. We also plan to unveil several new product ranges and technological advancements during the show that will be sure to leave a lasting impression.”

Miller will be introducing the new Combo Live Pedestal Series at NAB 2016, which offers users a sturdy design for maximum stability, with reliable and simple to use features, making it perfect for live studio applications. With a carry handle for the column and dolly, this compact and portable pedestal range offers an easy setup with column tension control and a safety lock. Its air adjustable column system also allows for quick payload balancing. The Combo Live Pedestal series features precise-smooth low noise in the shot column with a 450mm (17.7”) stroke, an independent dolly wheel axle brake system, multiple wheel positions for linear or radius dolly tracking, 125mm dual ball bearing wheels for quick swivel-turn action and a central hub locking column with adjustable spider arm supports. Finally, the series was built with a steering wheel diameter of 294mm (11.6”) and 400mm (15.7”), a dolly tracking width of 964mm (38”), sturdy adjustable cable guards and a portable hand pump with pressure gauge. The pedestals will be available as a system paired with several of Miller’s popular fluid heads.

The Compass 23 Fluid Head is the newest entrant to Miller’s 100mm range and provides users with the capability to add more lens and rig options without completely going out of the 75mm price point. It is designed to handle a variety of setups, from those that employ a light rigging with just a camera and a lens to a full rig adding on monitors, wireless mics, batteries and more, where standout features such as pan and tilt smoothness and multiple counterbalance selection are also required.

To accommodate different setups, the Compass 23 is equipped with 3+0 selectable positions of high-performance drag and four counterbalance positions for payloads from approximately 4 kg (8 lbs) to 14 kg (30 lbs). It also has a 120mm sliding camera plate with 60mm travel for perfect balancing. This new fluid head comes equipped with readily accessible controls and illuminated bubble level, superior pan/tilt locks utilizing disc brakes and replaceable tilt end rosette.

Attendees will also have the chance to win a Compass 12 Solo 75 Alloy System, an AIR Alloy Tripod System or a Solo Pod that Miller will be raffling off during the show. A winner will be chosen live at the booth at 4:15 p.m. local time, on Monday, April 18; Tuesday, April 19 and Wednesday, April 20. Participants must be in attendance each day to win.

About Miller Camera Support Equipment

Founded in 1954, Miller Camera Support Equipment designs, manufactures and delivers professional fluid heads and tripods to the film and television industry, providing support for the world’s leading camera operators. Celebrating more than sixty years in the industry, Miller is a longtime, global leader in the field of contemporary camera support and holds the first patent for fluid head design for film cameras, which it obtained in 1946. Today, Miller’s tripod and camera support systems are frequently used during electronic news gatherings (ENG), electronic field production (EFP), and digital video applications by the world’s leading networks, production houses, corporate, educational and government institutions in more than 65 countries. For more information, call +61 2 9439 6377 or visit www.millertripods.com.